Menu

Clément ROUBINET

Strasbourg

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Assurances Crédit Mutuel - Application administrator

    Strasbourg 2014 - maintenant

  • Fnac - Integrator

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2012 - 2013

  • Société Générale - Production engineer

    PARIS 2010 - 2012

  • Voxmobili - Integrator

    Paris 2010 - 2010

  • Accor - Deployment

    Paris 2007 - 2010

Formations

Réseau