Clément SABOT

I operate on construction sites of road and rail infrastructure, in urban areas. My professional experience has allowed me to acquire skills in systems engineering transport from concept studies to the control of execution studies, in France and internationally. My field of competence includes:

- Track and civil engineering design works from the early design stages to the detailed construction design;

- Technical and project management at both construction and design stage;

- Interface coordination at both construction and design stage;

- Business development and tender submission (Technical Analysis and Cost Estimation).



I also had the opportunity to work on complex and various rail projects (LRT (Kuala Lumpur-Montreal…); MRT (Hanoi-Vietnam…); Tram (Paris, Toulouse…); BRT (Gonesse…); High Speed Train (HSR SEA Tours-Bordeaux); Conventional Railway line). I have worked on numerous innovative projects (Air Pad Sliding System, post-stressing reinforcement, mixed concrete-steel structure...).



