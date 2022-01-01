Clément SABOT

Menu

I operate on construction sites of road and rail infrastructure, in urban areas. My professional experience has allowed me to acquire skills in systems engineering transport from concept studies to the control of execution studies, in France and internationally. My field of competence includes:
- Track and civil engineering design works from the early design stages to the detailed construction design;
- Technical and project management at both construction and design stage;
- Interface coordination at both construction and design stage;
- Business development and tender submission (Technical Analysis and Cost Estimation).

I also had the opportunity to work on complex and various rail projects (LRT (Kuala Lumpur-Montreal…); MRT (Hanoi-Vietnam…); Tram (Paris, Toulouse…); BRT (Gonesse…); High Speed Train (HSR SEA Tours-Bordeaux); Conventional Railway line). I have worked on numerous innovative projects (Air Pad Sliding System, post-stressing reinforcement, mixed concrete-steel structure...).

Mes compétences :
Logiciel Autocad
Logiciel MS Project
Logiciel Robot
Logiciel Pack Office
Offres commerciales
Transport ferroviaire
Étude de faisabilité de projets
Economie de la contruction
Conception
Étude de prix
Génie civil

Entreprises

  • Alstom Group - Ingénieur Interface

    Saint Ouen 2018 - maintenant  DESIGN&BUILT / LRT “RESEAU EXPRESS METROPOLITAIN” PROJECT IN MONTREAL [FROM 11.18]
    Line of 67 Km long – Client : REM-CDPQ
    POSITION : SPATIAL INTERFACE ENGINEER
    - - Technical Study of the project
    - - Follow up of the design works
    - - Coordination with the civil contractor
    - Integration of signaling systems, telecommunication systems in station, depot and along the line
    - Integration of the Platform Screen Doors
    - Integration of the Depot equipment
    - - Coordination with external third parties (New Champlain Bridge, Bus operators, Ministry of transportation, Municipalities)
    - - BIM Coordination / Clash resolution

  • Canarail - Ingénieur Projet

    2017 - 2018  BID / MAINTENANCE PROGRAM FOR TRILLIUM LRT IN OTTAWA [12.17 > 03.18]
    Client : Trillium Link
    POSITION : BID ENGINEER
    - - Technical Study of the project

     EXPERTISE / MAINTENANCE STANDARDS CLASS 1 TO 9 [08.17 > 11.18]
    Client : VIA Rail
    POSITION : TRACK ENGINEER
    - - Track Maintenance Manual Redaction Class 1 to 5
    - - Comparative analysis of track standards Class 6 to 9 (UIC, AREMA, AMTRAK, SNCF)

     WORKING DESIGN / FREIGHT RAILWAY UPGRADING IN GUINEA CONAKRY [06.18 > 11.18]
    Client : CBG
    POSITION : TRACK ENGINEER
    - - Bridge rehabilitation design
    - - Suppliers request for quotation (RFQ) / Supplier consultation

  • COLAS RAIL - Ingénieur Voie Férée

    MAISONS LAFFITTE 2013 - 2016 • Mission EXE / Extension du métro léger de Kelena Jaya (Kuala Lumpur/Malaisie) [11.13 > 11.14]
    Ligne de 17,4 Km sur viaducs - Client : PROSARANA - Mise en service ; 03/16

    Marchés : Installation des systèmes ; Pose de la voie ferrée et des équipements ferroviaire et Alimentation électrique par 3ème Rail

    Position : Ingénieur Voie Ferée

    Missions :
    - Coordination entre le departement Etude et Construction
    - Redaction de procedures
    - Redaction du manuel de maintenance et d'operation
    - Revision des etudes d'execution
    - Suivi des fournisseurs (Appareils de voies, elements prefabriques...)
    - Gestion des interfaces entre les systèmes et le génie civil
    - Mise en place d'un planning pour la production des elements prefabriques (Tracks Slabs, walkways)

    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • Etude de Faisabilite / Projet de tramway a Putrajaya [05.14 > 08.14]
    3 Lignes de 21.9 km

    Position : Ingénieur Insertion

    Missions :
    - Analyse technique du projet
    - Estimation financiere du projet
    - Analyse socio-economique et financiere des differentes options
    - Analyse multi-criteres et recommandations
    - Analyse de differentes options d'alignement

    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • Offre CP07-CP08 / Travaux de voie et des equipements Electromecaniques pour le MRT3 de Hanoi [08.14 > 11.14]
    Ligne de 12,5 km (8.5 Km sur viaducs et 4Km en tunnel) - Client : MRB

    Position : Ingénieur Offre

    Missions :
    - Analyse technique du projet
    - Estimation de la main d'oeuvre et du materiel
    - Offre financiere du projet (BPU)
    - Consultation des fournisseurs

    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • Offre T250 / Travaux de voie la ligne de metro Thomson de Singapour [01.14 > 04.14]
    Ligne de 30 km en tunnel - Client : LTA

    Position : Ingénieur Offre

    Missions :
    - Analyse technique du projet
    - Estimation de la main d'oeuvre et du materiel
    - Offre financiere du projet (BPU)
    - Consultation des fournisseurs

  • SYSTRA - Ingénieur Étude

    Paris 2013 - 2013 • Maîtrise d'œuvre DET sur le tramway de Toulouse - Prolongement de la ligne Garonne.
    - Renforcement par précontrainte extérieure et fibre carbone du Pont Saint Michel.
    - Optimisation du renforcement à l'effort tranchant.

    • Maîtrise d'œuvre DET sur la LGV SEA
    - Mission VISA sur les ponts courants PRO et PRA (Ponts Dalle, Ponts PRAD, Ponts Cadres, Ponts Portiques et voûtés)

    • Maîtrise d'œuvre sur le tramway T8
    - DET : Réalisation d'une dalle portée
    - AOR : Renforcement d'une culée et aménagement du pont de la Résistance (Réception des travaux et DOE)

  • SYSTRA - Apprenti Ingénieur

    Paris 2010 - 2013 • Maîtrise d'œuvre DET sur la LGV SEA
    - Mission VISA sur les ponts courants PRO et PRA (Ponts Dalle, Ponts PRAD, Ponts Cadres, Ponts Portiques et voûtés)

    • Maîtrise d'œuvre DET sur le tramway T8
    - Réalisation de l'infrastructure du tramway (Terrassement, Assainissement, Multitubulaire, Station, Arrosage...)
    - Renforcement d'une culée et aménagement du pont de la Résistance
    - Mission VISA
    - Suivi des chantiers

    • Maîtrise d'œuvre DET sur le tramway T7
    - Réalisation d'un pont mixte Béton/Acier au dessus de l'A86 et de la RN186. Pont assemblé sur aire de chantier puis lancé.
    - Réalisation d'une dalle portée au dessus d'un passage souterrain

    • Étude d'insertion d'un BHNS à Gonesse
    - Étude comparative des différents tracés

    • Maîtrise d'œuvre DET sur le métro d'Hanoi
    - Réalisation d'une dalle portée pour le site de remisage et de maintenance
    - Vérification des BOQ

    • Avant Projet AVP de la ligne Serqueux Gisors
    - Mise au gabarit électrique d'ouvrage d'art existant
    - Étude comparative sur différents type de tabliers

    Autres Projet :
    • Tramway de Tours (DET - Renforcement par précontrainte extérieure d'un ouvrage d'art existant)
    • Tangentielle Nord ( AVP - Prolongement de la TLN de Epinay à Sartrouville)
    • Ligne 402 à Evry (Étude d'insertion d'un TCSP)
    • BHNS Mureaux/Poissy/Mantes (Étude d'insertion d'un TCSP)

  • VINCI - Stagiaire Conducteur de travaux

    Rueil-Malmaison Cedex 2010 - 2010 Remplacement de deux passages à niveau par 2 ponts cadre et création d'un passage souterrain dans la gare de Varenne sur Allier
    Ripage des ouvrages d'art par le système d'Air Pad Sliding

  • VINCI - Stagiaire Chef de chantier

    Rueil-Malmaison Cedex 2009 - 2009 Chantier de recouvrement des voies SNCF à Paris Austerlitz

    Ouvrage Mixte Béton acier d'une longueur de 60 mètres sur les voies ferrés du RER C et supportant des bâtiments R+4.

Formations

  • EI CESI Cesfa BTP

    Nanterre 2010 - 2013 Ingénieur, diplômé du Cesi, spécialité Bâtiment et Travaux Publics, en partenariat avec l’ITII Ile de France. Cursus en alternance avec l'entreprise SYSTRA.

  • IUT DE BETHUNE

    Bethune 2008 - 2010 Technicien Supérieur, diplômé de l'IUT de Béthune, spécialité Bâtiment et Travaux Publics

  • Lycée Hélène Boucher

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Baccalauréat Général Scientifique

