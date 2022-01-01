Ludovic SABOT

Après 12 ans passés dans les Médias dont 5 ans en tant que Directeur Commercial et Marketing en France et à l'international, j'ai décidé de changer de secteur en pariant sur les énergies renouvelables et l'efficacité énergétique. Après une expérience riche d'entrepreneur dans le conseil et la vente d'équipements thermiques et électriques liés aux énergies propres, je travaille actuellement en tant que Directeur Commercial dans une cleantech dédiée à la chimie environnementale et au traitement innovant et écologique des eaux.

Applications très innovantes dans le traitement des eaux en circuits fermés ou ouverts dans l'industrie, le tertiaire et l'habitat (collectif et individuel).



