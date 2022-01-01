Ludovic SABOT

-
GIFTS FOR CHANGE
- Créateur de Projets Engagés
2018 - maintenant
En charge de développer l'activité commerciale notamment auprès des Grands Comptes dans les secteurs du BTP, Energies, Utilities, Médias & Edition, Sports & Loisirs.
Proposer et faire connaître l'engagement par l'objet promotionnel.
-
SERVIVAP (Chimie verte)
- DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL
ST PRIEST
2013 - 2016
Actions commerciales et marketing sur les produits de traitement de l'eau:
- Mise en place de partenariats stratégiques avec GDF/Suez Dolcevita et la Capeb pour promouvoir les produits Servivap au sein des professionnels du chauffage et de la climatisation.
- Développement commercial auprès des clients Industrie (chaudière vapeur, circuits de refroidissement et de chauffage), Habitat (mainteneurs, réseaux d'installateurs et distributeurs spécialisés) et Bâtiment (bureaux d'études, mainteneurs, groupes hôteliers).
- Mise en place de partenariats industriels avec l'IFP et Veolia Environnement
- Développement à l'international: recherche de partenaires commerciaux et industriels dans le domaine du chauffage, de la climatisation, de l'entretien, de la production pétrolifère et du traitement de l'eau
-
AT HOME NRJ (SODEER 92)
- ENTREPRENEUR-DIRIGEANT
2010 - 2012
j'ai créé en 2010 ma concession SODEER 92 (hauts de Seine) dont l'activité consiste à vendre et installer des équipements liés aux énergies renouvelables (panneaux photovoltaïques, chauffe-eau solaires, pompes à chaleur, poêles et chaudières à bois, isolation naturelle, planchers chauffants, etc.), destinés aux particuliers, propriétaires de maisons individuelles, neuves ou en rénovation.
-
RELAXNEWS
- DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL & MARKETING
2008 - 2009
En charge de développer les activités en France et à l'international :
- la production de contenus sur mesure (Relaxadhoc),
- le fil d'info sur les loisirs vendu en France sous la marque Relaxfil,
- et le fil d'info mondiale Relaxnews avec l'AFP dans le monde.
A la tête d'une équipe de plusieurs responsables commerciaux Grands Comptes, d'une responsable marketing & communication et d'une assistante commerciale.
Membre du comité de Direction.
-
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE (AFP)-Latin America
- Latin America Sales & Marketing Director
2004 - 2008
Management of a 10 people Sales & Marketing local team in Latin America, from Mexico to Argentina.
Generated new development deals for a media company that focuses on producing and providing news, pictures, graphics, multimedia product and videos in several languages to newspapers, magazines, TVs, web sites, radios, Telcos, private and public companies, advertising agencies, etc. Spanish and Portuguese-speaking clients and products.
-
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE (AFP)-PARIS
- Key Accounts Sales Manager
2000 - 2004
In charge of a 10 million euros portfolio in France: Internet portals (Yahoo, AOL, Sports.com, Sport24, Club-Internet, Francite, etc.) + Cable & Satellite TV companies (Eutelsat, Noos, Numericable, Eurosport, Infosport, etc.) + Leisure & Cultural activities (La Française des Jeux, PMU, Eurodisney, Centre Pompidou, La, etc.) + TV production (Capa, Reservoir Prod, Elephant & Cie, Comiti Production, CB TV, etc.) + Sports Presse + Telcos & Electronics field (Alcatel, Sony, Nokia, Thales, etc.).
Selling information products in French and English (Text, Photos, multimedia products, Graphics, Videos).
-
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE (AFP)-Paris
- Direct Marketing Analyst
2000 - 2000
In charge of finding new ways of communication and selling information products to clients : webmailing + on-line services + clients databases creation + prospection tools.
-
Tele Satellite Group - SPAIN
- Marketing and Communication Manager
1998 - 1999
In charge of marketing and communication operations for the spanish-speaking thematic magazine "Tele Digital" and professional magazine (Satelite Infos). Based in Madrid, Spain.
Marketing studies about readers and subscribers + Deals with Satellite TV channels (TV5, TNT, Cartoon Networks, etc.) and Satellite TV operators (Eutelsat, Hispasat, Astra) + writing articles about TV market + Selling print ads to advertisers (Panasonic, TV5, Eutelsat, Hispasat, etc.).
-
Tele Satellite Group - PARIS
- Promotion Manager
1997 - 1998
In charge of promotion operations for the new TV weekly magazine "TV Rapid" (in collaboration with the Ayache Group), the first TV magazine offering all the Cable & Satellite TV programs (TPS+Canalsatellite+AB Sat).
Dealing with the main 200 Cable & Satellite TV equipment stores in France to develop the subscription sales of this magazine.
Making contest for the readers during the Soccer World Cup 1998 and dealing with sponsors (Pizza Hut, Guide du Routard, Office du Tourisme IDF, etc.) to offer gifts.
Writing articles in French for the magazine (about music, TV and movies news).
-
Carat Presse - Paris
- Marketing Analyst
1996 - 1996
Internship. In charge of the new edition of the Press Carat Book : uptading all the database of the Press Market (Newspapers and Magazines) in France including the audience rates (circulation and readers).
-
NRJ Group - Paris
- Reporter
Paris
1996 - 1996
Internship. Reporter for the radio "Chérie FM". In charge of the daily one-minute program "the good plan". Coverage and digital edition.
-
EUROSPORT INTERNATIONAL-PARIS
- TV Marketing Analyst
1996 - 1996
Internship. Analysis of the new TV programmation of Eurosport International for all the countries, including the common base and the additionnal specific windows.
-
RENAULT GROUP - Boulogne
- Marketing Analyst
1995 - 1995
In charge of a market study about the auto radio equipment in Europe.
Benchmarking and research about the new electronic equipment (music, information, GPS, safety functions, etc.).
-
TOYOTA FRANCE - Vaucresson
- Promotion and Advertising Assistant
1995 - 1995
Internship. In charge of a study market about the Toyota car dealers network in France + preparation of the 4X4 Val d'Isere trade show + coordination of printing and TV campaigns with the Advertising agency "Australie".