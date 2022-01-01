Menu

Clément SOMMELET

Boulogne

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Développement logiciel
C++

Entreprises

  • DxO Labs - Software Engineer

    Boulogne 2012 - maintenant

  • Google - Software Engineer

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • Amazon com - Software Engineer

    Paris Cedex 2009 - 2011

  • FactSet Research Systems - Software Engineer

    Paris 2005 - 2007

Formations

Réseau