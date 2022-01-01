Retail
Clément SOMMELET
Ajouter
Clément SOMMELET
Boulogne
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Développement logiciel
C++
Entreprises
DxO Labs
- Software Engineer
Boulogne
2012 - maintenant
Google
- Software Engineer
Paris
2011 - 2012
Amazon com
- Software Engineer
Paris Cedex
2009 - 2011
FactSet Research Systems
- Software Engineer
Paris
2005 - 2007
Formations
Télécom ParisTech (Anciennement ENST)
Paris
2000 - 2003
Ecole Polytechnique
Palaiseau
1997 - 2000
Ingénieur
