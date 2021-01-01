Clément THERRILLION

I have been bringing my skills in Project Management, Change Management and Marketing to serve Sopra Consulting's customers.



After this experience as a Functional CRM Senior Consultant at Sopra Consulting, I decided to ride a bike all around South America following the Andes during 10 months.



I am currently looking for a job position as a CRM Project Manager in a company based in any English-speaking or Spanish-speaking country : USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Spain...



I would be really interested in a project with an international context, as I speak fluently French, English and Spanish.



SPECIALISATION FIELDS :

Project Management, Control and Budgetary Management on CRM Siebel & Oracle CRM On Demand projects



IT SKILLS :

Oracle CRM SIEBEL & CRM Oracle On Demand

Adobe Creatie Suite

MS Project, MS Visio, MS Office

SAP R3 : MM and SD Modules



LANGUAGE SKILLS :

French | Mother tongue

English | Fluent (TOEIC : 950/990 Level : Professional Mastery of International English)

Spanish | Fluent (Academic exchange in University ITESM in Mexico ; 10 months bike-trip around South America, 3 months internship in Barcelona



ABOUT ME :

Motivated, results-focused, optimistic, proactive, organised and energetic.



Mes compétences :

Centre d'appels

Contrôle de gestion

Gestion de projets

Neolane

Oracle CRM On Demand

SAP

Téléphonie

Visioconférence

Conseil

Communication

Conduite du changement

Gestion de projet

Gestion de la relation client

Management

Formation

Oracle Siebel CRM

SAP CRM

Project Management

Microsoft Office

Siebel CRM

SAP MM

Oracle CRM

Microsoft Excel

Logistics Management

Customer Relationship Management

Change Management

workshop planning

solution development

sales forecast

research skills

managed internal communications campaigns

data analysis

coordination skills

Users feedback analysis

Tenders Management

SAP SD

SAP R/3

SAP IS T

SAP HR travel expenses

Requirements Gathering

Project Management experience

Problem Solving

Oracle

Needs analysis

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visio

Managed the business

Inventory Management

Financial Management

CMMi - Capability Maturity Model Integration

Budgeting

Blogging

Analysis

Agile Methodology

Adobe