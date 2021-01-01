Clément THERRILLION

I have been bringing my skills in Project Management, Change Management and Marketing to serve Sopra Consulting's customers.
After this experience as a Functional CRM Senior Consultant at Sopra Consulting, I decided to ride a bike all around South America following the Andes during 10 months.
I am currently looking for a job position as a CRM Project Manager in a company based in any English-speaking or Spanish-speaking country : USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Spain...
I would be really interested in a project with an international context, as I speak fluently French, English and Spanish.
SPECIALISATION FIELDS :
Project Management, Control and Budgetary Management on CRM Siebel & Oracle CRM On Demand projects
IT SKILLS :
Oracle CRM SIEBEL & CRM Oracle On Demand
Adobe Creatie Suite
MS Project, MS Visio, MS Office
SAP R3 : MM and SD Modules
LANGUAGE SKILLS :
French | Mother tongue
English | Fluent (TOEIC : 950/990 Level : Professional Mastery of International English)
Spanish | Fluent (Academic exchange in University ITESM in Mexico ; 10 months bike-trip around South America, 3 months internship in Barcelona
ABOUT ME :
Motivated, results-focused, optimistic, proactive, organised and energetic.
Mes compétences :
Centre d'appels
Contrôle de gestion
Gestion de projets
Neolane
Oracle CRM On Demand
SAP
Téléphonie
Visioconférence
Conseil
Communication
Conduite du changement
Gestion de projet
Gestion de la relation client
Management
Formation
Oracle Siebel CRM
SAP CRM
Project Management
Microsoft Office
Siebel CRM
SAP MM
Oracle CRM
Microsoft Excel
Logistics Management
Customer Relationship Management
Change Management
workshop planning
solution development
sales forecast
research skills
managed internal communications campaigns
data analysis
coordination skills
Users feedback analysis
Tenders Management
SAP SD
SAP R/3
SAP IS T
SAP HR travel expenses
Requirements Gathering
Project Management experience
Problem Solving
Oracle
Needs analysis
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visio
Managed the business
Inventory Management
Financial Management
CMMi - Capability Maturity Model Integration
Budgeting
Blogging
Analysis
Agile Methodology
Adobe