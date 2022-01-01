Clément TRUNDE

-
FMCTI EAC Surface Wellhead Division
- Boxing & Transport Manager
2015 - maintenant
Supervising of the day to day operations for both transport providers ( International & Domestic) and Boxing providers,
Daily Follow-up on operational issues and Financials related to the Europe, Africa & CIS Operations,
Responsible for the performance of all Logistics Providers,
Definition of contracts with the different logistic providers in cooperation with Procurement and the Head of Logistic for future business or renew of current contract,
Definition, management and tracking of the performance of the logistic providers in cooperation with customer service, Business Service Center and procurement teams,
Management and implementation of projects in the logistic area in cooperation with the Business unit and the EAC zone in order to optimize ops and standardize with other entities,
Present on Monthly basis the full Supply P&L results, Performance KPI’s and project status,
Prepare Budget for the region, Strategic plan and overall logistics Strategy for the country
FMCTI EAC Surface Wellhead Division
- Import Export Coordinator / Coordinateur Import Export
2011 - 2015
- Management responsibility for the control and manage of all vessels' booking and assist the Sales & Marketing Department to provide customer service within abilities including inter department liaison to achieve better loading factor,
- Coordinate with import or export operations for AFRICA, North EEC and CIS regions , to ensure accuracy in documentations and invoicing,
- Supervize and make sure that all documents (ie: rrevocable documentary credit) are complete with credit letter terms or before dispatching to clients,
- Answer all enquiries (i.e. vessel particular, collection of empty container, vessel schedule, accepting of dangerous cargoes, vessel omission),
- Monitoring of pending bookings due to vessel overbooked to handle customer enquiries,
- Liaise with overseas agents on various requirements and rates,
- Liaise and coordinate with carriers/customers/suppliers to ensure smooth delivery,
- Maintain KPI and timely updating,
- Project Manager for Road Transport Call-Off (1,5 M€).
GROUPE GMD - Eurostyle Systems
- Sales Support Coordinator
2009 - 2011
Elaboration et suivi CA prévisionnel (mensuel/trimestriel/annuel) pour transmission à la direction général. Suivi du traitement administratif des commandes fermées, des intégration de nouveaux projet usines, des flux internes et externes. Assure l'interface avec le service méthode, la direction technique et les clients pour les démarrages vie-série. Surveillance et mise en place de plan d'action lors de défaillances logistiques. Création d'un outil de calcul automatique des plans de chargements via l'extraction des injections clients.
LABORATOIRES EONA
- Export Sales Executive
2007 - 2009
Phytodermie est depuis 24 ans le spécialiste de l’aromathérapie, thérapie médicale naturelle de soins par les huiles essentielles. Sous l’influence d’une nouvelle direction ayant une forte volonté de développer ses activités commerciales à l'étranger, cette création de poste est en fusion avec la nouvelle politique commerciale de la société où il s'agira de créer et développer la cellule export.
SOPRECA & PARTNERS
- Assistant Expert Comptable
2006 - 2007
Assister l'expert comptable dans ses tâches administratives courantes (Rapport Gestion AGO, CR AGO/AGE, Modification Statuts, Bilan exercice social ...)
Contrôle, saisie de la comptabilité sous logiciel spécialisé (IBIZA SOFTWARE), déclaration de TVA, IS, ...
WOLTERS Sarl
- Commercial
2006 - 2006
Installé sur le territoire depuis une vingtaine d'année, commercialise des tissus thermocollants pour l'industrie textile auprès d'industriels, de façonniers, de grossistes, de mercerie...
Fonction: Commercial France
Gérer le portefeuille client de la société - veiller au recouvrement des factures, à la solvabilité des clients - assurer une présence constante sur le terrain auprès de la clientèle parisienne - prise des commandes - recherche de prospects...