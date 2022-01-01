Retail
Clémentine BIDART
Clémentine BIDART
Puteaux
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Econocom
- Ingénieur Commercial
Puteaux
2014 - maintenant
O2I
- Ingénieur Commercial
Gennevilliers
2009 - 2014
Commercialisation de solutions d'ingénierie informatique, à destination d'entreprises de typologie grands comptes.
Partenaire privilégié des marques Apple, Adobe, Epson...
Xerox
- Ingénieur Commercial
Saint-Denis
2008 - 2009
IBM
- Ingénieur commercial financement junior
Bois-Colombes
2006 - 2007
Bordeaux Ecole De Management European Business Programme
Talence
2004 - 2008
Master Management de projets
Lycée La Bruyere Prépa HEC
Versailles
2002 - 2004
Lycée Notre Dame Du Grandchamp
Versailles
1999 - 2002
Bac Série scientifique
