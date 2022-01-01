FiLEO is a new panel entirely made out of plants, biodegradable, formaldehyde free, extremely strong, and it can take on various natural appearances thanks to the plants it is made of: silky ribbons, wild grass, veined stones, colored wood, golden stems...



Fileo has been thought for interior furnishing, point of sales arrangement (compostable after use) and interior architecture applications. Yet, as it can be also moldable and transparent in some version, the field of application is very open: light industry, decoration, composite and plastic parts for vehicule, cases for electronic equipments, toys...



Those panels can be produced industrially at big scale or half-handmade, for unic pieces. The Fileo has close qualities to HPL and compact laminate. Main resistant tests have been done as prescribed by HPL and compact standards. The Fileo is extremely strong mechanically (160 Mpa in two directions, 11 time stronger than particule board), much more performant than compact laminate at impact test.



The surface is resistant to scratch, wear, dry heat and wet heat. The boiling test results are a bit lower than for HPL because the Fileo is also compostable: yet it is also durable for many years when not into industrial compost conditions. It can be produced from 0.5 to 12 mm of thickness.



With an important panel manufacturer, we are currently evaluating the market in order to launch the production. So don't hesitate to contact me for order, for more informations, or simply to express some interests: clio.zandvliet@gmail.com, 0039 32 87 41 77 16



