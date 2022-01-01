Menu

Clive-Ion YILMAZ

GENÈVE

En résumé

Un conseiller d’entreprises hautement qualifié avec des compétences excellente de la gestion, d'analyse et de la communication.

Sur le plan international expérimenté dans le conseil aux entreprises, y compris de la gestion de projet, des processus d'entreprises, de la gestion des données, de la mise en œuvre des systèmes ERP et de la réglementation FDA.

Avec un large expérience industrielle y compris de la production, des achats, de l'entrepôt et de la gestion de la qualité pour les industries de l'ingénierie, de l'électronique, des appareils et instruments médicaux et de l'automobile.

Spécialisations:

Aider les entreprises américaines implantées en Europe dans les domaines suivants:
- Projets d'intégration post-fusion
- Projets de la fabrication et de la gestion de la qualité.
- Gestion de projets et des applications fonctionnelles
- Oracle E-business suite pour la fabrication et la logistique.
- Ré-ingénierie des processus.

Mes compétences :
Business Analysis
ERP
Oracle eBusiness Suite
Depot Repair
Functional Requirements
Manufacturing Processes
Intégration de solutions
Business Process reengineering
Logistics and Supply Chain
Project management
Quality
Gestion
Gestion de projet
Chaine logistique
Production
Post Merger Integration

Entreprises

  • INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES - Consultant Business Process Management

    2014 - 2016 Post merger integration of medical devices manufacturing company's business processes. Upgrade of manufacturing and quality systems and processes. France - Ireland - USA

  • Flowserve - Consultant

    Thiers 2013 - 2014 Re-design of warehouse storage capabilities and implementation of a locator control system including barcoding using Oracle e-business suite MSCA.

    Identification and rectification of data errors.

    Re-design of quality data collection systems and implementation of Oracle e-business suite Quality module. Design and development of quality documents and reports.

  • ITT Corporation - Management Consultant

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - 2013 Post Merger Integration - Manufacturing business transfer from French subsidiary to German subsidiary

    Design and documentation of best practice processes particularly warranty and repairs.
    Implementation of recommended solutions including a customer return process using Oracle Depot Repair.
    Configuration and testing of Oracle EBS order management, supply chain, manufacturing and depot repair.
    Verification and migration of base data; items, bills of materials, routings, customers, suppliers.
    Support for the financial controller in the areas of costing, payables and receivables processes.

  • Eaton Corporation - Consultant

    2011 - 2011 Provision of functional supply chain and manufacturing training using Oracle E-business suite.

  • ITT Corporation - Management Consultant

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2012 Management of start up of manufacturing operations :

    Manufacturing processes implementation.
    Implementation of Supply Chain for components and external services.
    Management of external services suppliers.
    Production control and planning.
    Support for the financial controller in the areas of costing, payables and receivables transactions.

  • Tecumseh Products - Functional Business Consultant

    2011 - 2012 Manufacturing, Planning, Logistics and MRO Support (Implementation of Oracle EBS, INV, OM, iProc, WMS, WIP - Flow, ASCP, ENG, Quality, Consignment Stock) :

    Assistance with management of the project
    Business process Review and Gap Analysis/Resolution
    Provision of Training materials and courses
    Testing of agreed procedures (CRP/UAT)
    Configuration of Warehouse Management system
    Design and implementation of Quality procedures and plans
    Liaison with the accounting group to fulfill accounting requirements
    Assisting with troubleshooting accounting issues linked to manufacturing and distribution transactions
    Functional business support during all phases of the project

  • Leroy Somer (Groupe EMERSON) - Consultant

    Angouleme 2010 - 2010 Presentation of Oracle manufacturing release 12, review of customer requirements and presentation of industry “best practices” and standards to the customer for a global design and rollout project.
    Configuration and demonstration of Oracle Advanced Product Catalog and Bill of Materials
    configuration for electricity generation products and electrical motors

  • ITT Corporation - Management Consultant

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2010 Restructuration of Business Model and Integration of French Business.

    Transfer of Oracle manufacturing and financial transactions operation from France to Germany.
    Design, test and implementation of Warranty and Repair processes using Oracle Order Management and Work in Process including the links to accounts receivable.
    Implementation of outside processing processes.
    Documentation and training of German personnel in French processes and Oracle manufacturing.

  • WYNID Technologies - Conseiller fonctionnel - Chaîne logistique, chaîne de production

    2009 - 2010 Provision of Consultancy for the implementation of the roll-out of Oracle Applications. Remote support on demand from December 2009.

    Providing functional consultancy and “hands-on” expertise for the rollout of Oracle Applications 11i Order Management, Inventory, Purchasing, Bill of Materials and Work In Progress.

  • Senfor International - Directeur Associé, Consultant en gestion d'entreprise

    Genève 2007 - maintenant Senfor International is a group of management and business professionals dedicated to providing specialist financial and operations expertise to support enterprises which are in the process of mergers, acquisitions or business re-organisation.

    Our mission is to be the combination of international specialists to provide you with the expertise that you need to ensure the success of the investment that you have made.

    Our approach is to work alongside our clients in order to guide them through the processes and decision making required to achieve their end result.

    Our commitment is the total engagement in the project from conception to realisation.

    We provide the resources specifically based upon the requirements of our clients. All of our managers are highly skilled and talented professionals, with an average of 20 years experience.

    From our locations in Switzerland, Germany and Turkey we are able to assist you with global support.

    We specialise in :
    - assisting multi-national enterprises to integrate European subsidiaries into their global organisation
    - process improvement programs
    - manufacturing, supply chain and logistics support
    - ERP systems projects
    - Corporate and operational finance assistance

    Projects include :
    - Management - Manufacturing Support and Logistics
    - Oracle E-business Suite Implementation and Support
    - Engineering Data management
    - Quality data management
    - Warehouse management configuration

    For clients including :
    - Integra Lifesciences
    - Flowserve
    - ITT Corporation
    - Koni France
    - Enidine Europe
    - Jarret
    - Tecumseh Europe
    - Hypercom
    - Eaton
    - FP International

  • Enidine Europe - Conseiller fonctionnel - Chaîne logistique, chaîne de production

    2007 - 2008

  • Emerson Climate Technologies - Consultant Fonctionnel

    2007 - 2007

  • Stryker - Expert-conseil

    Pusignan 2007 - 2007

  • Asco Joucamatic - Conseiller fonctionnel - Chaîne logistique, chaîne de producti

    2006 - 2006

  • Jarret SAS - Conseiller fonctionnel

    2006 - 2006

  • BeckmanCoulter - Conseiller fonctionnel - Chaine logistique

    Villepinte 2006 - 2007

  • Sécheron - Conseiller fonctionnel - Chaîne logistique, chaîne de producti

    2005 - 2005

  • Toyota - Expert-conseil fonctionnel

    VAUCRESSON 2004 - 2005

  • Lydall Thermique Acoustique - Conseiller fonctionnel - Chaîne logistique, chaîne de producti

    2004 - 2004

  • Chopard - Expert-conseil

    Paris 2003 - 2004

  • Romande Energie - Expert-conseil

    2001 - 2002

  • SGI - Chef de projet/Expert-conseil

    1996 - 2001

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau