Clive-Ion YILMAZ

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES
- Consultant Business Process Management
2014 - 2016
Post merger integration of medical devices manufacturing company's business processes. Upgrade of manufacturing and quality systems and processes. France - Ireland - USA
Flowserve
- Consultant
Thiers
2013 - 2014
Re-design of warehouse storage capabilities and implementation of a locator control system including barcoding using Oracle e-business suite MSCA.
Identification and rectification of data errors.
Re-design of quality data collection systems and implementation of Oracle e-business suite Quality module. Design and development of quality documents and reports.
ITT Corporation
- Management Consultant
Rueil Malmaison
2012 - 2013
Post Merger Integration - Manufacturing business transfer from French subsidiary to German subsidiary
Design and documentation of best practice processes particularly warranty and repairs.
Implementation of recommended solutions including a customer return process using Oracle Depot Repair.
Configuration and testing of Oracle EBS order management, supply chain, manufacturing and depot repair.
Verification and migration of base data; items, bills of materials, routings, customers, suppliers.
Support for the financial controller in the areas of costing, payables and receivables processes.
Eaton Corporation
- Consultant
2011 - 2011
Provision of functional supply chain and manufacturing training using Oracle E-business suite.
ITT Corporation
- Management Consultant
Rueil Malmaison
2011 - 2012
Management of start up of manufacturing operations :
Manufacturing processes implementation.
Implementation of Supply Chain for components and external services.
Management of external services suppliers.
Production control and planning.
Support for the financial controller in the areas of costing, payables and receivables transactions.
Tecumseh Products
- Functional Business Consultant
2011 - 2012
Manufacturing, Planning, Logistics and MRO Support (Implementation of Oracle EBS, INV, OM, iProc, WMS, WIP - Flow, ASCP, ENG, Quality, Consignment Stock) :
Assistance with management of the project
Business process Review and Gap Analysis/Resolution
Provision of Training materials and courses
Testing of agreed procedures (CRP/UAT)
Configuration of Warehouse Management system
Design and implementation of Quality procedures and plans
Liaison with the accounting group to fulfill accounting requirements
Assisting with troubleshooting accounting issues linked to manufacturing and distribution transactions
Functional business support during all phases of the project
Leroy Somer (Groupe EMERSON)
- Consultant
Angouleme
2010 - 2010
Presentation of Oracle manufacturing release 12, review of customer requirements and presentation of industry “best practices” and standards to the customer for a global design and rollout project.
Configuration and demonstration of Oracle Advanced Product Catalog and Bill of Materials
configuration for electricity generation products and electrical motors
ITT Corporation
- Management Consultant
Rueil Malmaison
2010 - 2010
Restructuration of Business Model and Integration of French Business.
Transfer of Oracle manufacturing and financial transactions operation from France to Germany.
Design, test and implementation of Warranty and Repair processes using Oracle Order Management and Work in Process including the links to accounts receivable.
Implementation of outside processing processes.
Documentation and training of German personnel in French processes and Oracle manufacturing.
WYNID Technologies
- Conseiller fonctionnel - Chaîne logistique, chaîne de production
2009 - 2010
Provision of Consultancy for the implementation of the roll-out of Oracle Applications. Remote support on demand from December 2009.
Providing functional consultancy and “hands-on” expertise for the rollout of Oracle Applications 11i Order Management, Inventory, Purchasing, Bill of Materials and Work In Progress.
Senfor International
- Directeur Associé, Consultant en gestion d'entreprise
Genève
2007 - maintenant
Senfor International is a group of management and business professionals dedicated to providing specialist financial and operations expertise to support enterprises which are in the process of mergers, acquisitions or business re-organisation.
Our mission is to be the combination of international specialists to provide you with the expertise that you need to ensure the success of the investment that you have made.
Our approach is to work alongside our clients in order to guide them through the processes and decision making required to achieve their end result.
Our commitment is the total engagement in the project from conception to realisation.
We provide the resources specifically based upon the requirements of our clients. All of our managers are highly skilled and talented professionals, with an average of 20 years experience.
From our locations in Switzerland, Germany and Turkey we are able to assist you with global support.
We specialise in :
- assisting multi-national enterprises to integrate European subsidiaries into their global organisation
- process improvement programs
- manufacturing, supply chain and logistics support
- ERP systems projects
- Corporate and operational finance assistance
Projects include :
- Management - Manufacturing Support and Logistics
- Oracle E-business Suite Implementation and Support
- Engineering Data management
- Quality data management
- Warehouse management configuration
For clients including :
- Integra Lifesciences
- Flowserve
- ITT Corporation
- Koni France
- Enidine Europe
- Jarret
- Tecumseh Europe
- Hypercom
- Eaton
- FP International
Enidine Europe
- Conseiller fonctionnel - Chaîne logistique, chaîne de production
2007 - 2008
Emerson Climate Technologies
- Consultant Fonctionnel
2007 - 2007
Stryker
- Expert-conseil
Pusignan
2007 - 2007
Asco Joucamatic
- Conseiller fonctionnel - Chaîne logistique, chaîne de producti
2006 - 2006
Jarret SAS
- Conseiller fonctionnel
2006 - 2006
BeckmanCoulter
- Conseiller fonctionnel - Chaine logistique
Villepinte
2006 - 2007
Sécheron
- Conseiller fonctionnel - Chaîne logistique, chaîne de producti
2005 - 2005
Toyota
- Expert-conseil fonctionnel
VAUCRESSON
2004 - 2005
Lydall Thermique Acoustique
- Conseiller fonctionnel - Chaîne logistique, chaîne de producti
2004 - 2004
Chopard
- Expert-conseil
Paris
2003 - 2004
Romande Energie
- Expert-conseil
2001 - 2002
SGI
- Chef de projet/Expert-conseil
1996 - 2001