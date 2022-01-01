Clive-Ion YILMAZ

Un conseiller d’entreprises hautement qualifié avec des compétences excellente de la gestion, d'analyse et de la communication.



Sur le plan international expérimenté dans le conseil aux entreprises, y compris de la gestion de projet, des processus d'entreprises, de la gestion des données, de la mise en œuvre des systèmes ERP et de la réglementation FDA.



Avec un large expérience industrielle y compris de la production, des achats, de l'entrepôt et de la gestion de la qualité pour les industries de l'ingénierie, de l'électronique, des appareils et instruments médicaux et de l'automobile.



Spécialisations:



Aider les entreprises américaines implantées en Europe dans les domaines suivants:

- Projets d'intégration post-fusion

- Projets de la fabrication et de la gestion de la qualité.

- Gestion de projets et des applications fonctionnelles

- Oracle E-business suite pour la fabrication et la logistique.

- Ré-ingénierie des processus.



Mes compétences :

Business Analysis

ERP

Oracle eBusiness Suite

Depot Repair

Functional Requirements

Manufacturing Processes

Intégration de solutions

Business Process reengineering

Logistics and Supply Chain

Project management

Quality

Gestion

Gestion de projet

Chaine logistique

Production

Post Merger Integration