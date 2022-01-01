Menu

Clotaire CHARPENTIER

VALBONNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • ACTUALIS RH - Collaborateur Paie et Gestion sociale

    VALBONNE 2012 - maintenant

  • ALTONEO - ALTEXA - Responsable de dossiers sociaux

    2008 - maintenant Avant 2008
    Stage de 2 mois en gestion administrative de personnel
    ALENCONET - société de nettoyage industriel située à Alençon

  • AE2C - Collaborateur Paie et Gestion sociale

    2008 - 2012

Formations

Réseau