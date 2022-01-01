Retail
Clotaire CHARPENTIER
Ajouter
Clotaire CHARPENTIER
VALBONNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
ACTUALIS RH
- Collaborateur Paie et Gestion sociale
VALBONNE
2012 - maintenant
ALTONEO - ALTEXA
- Responsable de dossiers sociaux
2008 - maintenant
Avant 2008
Stage de 2 mois en gestion administrative de personnel
ALENCONET - société de nettoyage industriel située à Alençon
AE2C
- Collaborateur Paie et Gestion sociale
2008 - 2012
Formations
CENTRE AFPA
Le Mans
2008 - 2009
Gestionnaire Paie
AFPA
Le Mans
2008 - 2009
Titre professionnel Gestionnaire Paie
Université Du Maine
Le Mans
1997 - 2003
Maîtrise de Droit des affaires
Université Du Maine
Le Mans
1997 - 2003
Maîtrise Droit des Affaires
Réseau
Alexandra FONTANAROSA
Frédéric -GAUTIER
Jérôme RAVÉ
Julien VERGNON
Nathalie BARBIER
Raphael JOUANNEAU
Raphaël LOGEAIS