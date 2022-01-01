Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clothilde COSSON
Ajouter
Clothilde COSSON
Saint-Denis
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Outremer Télécom
- Animateur réseau
Saint-Denis
2010 - maintenant
The Phone House
- Responsable régional des ventes
Paris
2006 - 2009
The Phone House
- Responsable de magasin
Paris
2003 - 2006
The Phone House
- Vendeuse
Paris
2000 - 2003
Formations
AFPA (Nancy Laxou)
Nancy Laxou
1998 - 2000
Force de vente
Commerce
Réseau
Cecile TARTAMELLA
David MIGNOT
Guillaume TREVES
Jonathan EMERANCIENNE
Laurent MELKI-CAJGFINGER
Le Bris JOËL
Linda LAW-KI
Naima MOUSTATI
Nourela AMIRALY
Pascal GELLE