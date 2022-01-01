Menu

Clothilde COSSON

Saint-Denis

Entreprises

  • Outremer Télécom - Animateur réseau

    Saint-Denis 2010 - maintenant

  • The Phone House - Responsable régional des ventes

    Paris 2006 - 2009

  • The Phone House - Responsable de magasin

    Paris 2003 - 2006

  • The Phone House - Vendeuse

    Paris 2000 - 2003

Formations

  • AFPA (Nancy Laxou)

    Nancy Laxou 1998 - 2000 Force de vente

    Commerce

