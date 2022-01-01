Menu

Clothilde MUZARD

Paris

Currently working for Tag Heuer (LVMH Watches and Jewelry) as Brand Coordinator FRANCE & BELUX.

SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

  • LVMH - Brand Coordinator TAG HEUER FRANCE BELUX

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Management and follow-up of the demands customers (price, availability, deadlines, communication produced)

    Order processing: recording and followed by the documents of sale (command, delivery slip, invoice and credit note, management of remainders, follow-up of the confided and of Disputes customers, followed customer return …)

    Supports administrative of sales managers : allowances products by customer and by point of sale, followed by the central stock (breaks, deadlines …)

    Reporting Top: daily/weekly/montly

  • LVMH - Sales Coordinator Tag Heuer & Zenith FRANCE BELUX

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Management and follow-up of the demands customers
    Orders processing
    Supports administrative of the sales managers
    Reporting Top: daily/weekly/montly
    Project manager of market studies

  • Stanley Black Decker - Assistante Comptes Clés Internet

    New Britain 2013 - 2014 - Suivi administratif (négociation des contrats, mise à jour des matrices clients, fiches suivi tracts..),
    - Création et suivi des offres commerciales (tracts, mises en avant, lancements nouveaux produits, promotions, communication..),
    - Suivi des ventes (analyses vente et réalisation versus objectif) et des prévisions de vente,
    - Veille concurrentielle

  • Dubourdon&Cie Productions - Assistante Commerciale et Marketing

    2013 - 2013 - Création d’une boutique internet,
    - Etudes de marché,
    - Recherche de nouveaux partenaires financiers,
    - Mise en place de nouveaux supports de communication (plaquettes entreprise, bons de commande…),
    - Animation sur les réseaux sociaux, étude qualitative Hôpitaux

  • ZIEGLER - Assistante Affrètement International & ZIEGLER

    Bruxelles 2011 - 2011 * Suivi d'opérations logistiques UE et hors UE
    * Gestion des commandes ;
    * Négociation avec les transporteurs étrangers. ;

  • FBB Intérieurs - Assistante Marketing

    2010 - 2010 - Commercialisation de marques du luxe français,
    - Organisation d’un séminaire,
    - Création et mise à jour de bases de données,
    - Etudes de marché et suivi de clientèle.

