Clothilde MUZARD

Currently working for Tag Heuer (LVMH Watches and Jewelry) as Brand Coordinator FRANCE & BELUX.
Mes compétences :
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
LVMH
- Brand Coordinator TAG HEUER FRANCE BELUX
Paris2016 - maintenantManagement and follow-up of the demands customers (price, availability, deadlines, communication produced)
Order processing: recording and followed by the documents of sale (command, delivery slip, invoice and credit note, management of remainders, follow-up of the confided and of Disputes customers, followed customer return …)
Supports administrative of sales managers : allowances products by customer and by point of sale, followed by the central stock (breaks, deadlines …)
Reporting Top: daily/weekly/montly
Project manager of market studies
Stanley Black Decker
- Assistante Comptes Clés Internet
New Britain2013 - 2014- Suivi administratif (négociation des contrats, mise à jour des matrices clients, fiches suivi tracts..),
- Création et suivi des offres commerciales (tracts, mises en avant, lancements nouveaux produits, promotions, communication..),
- Suivi des ventes (analyses vente et réalisation versus objectif) et des prévisions de vente,
- Veille concurrentielle
Dubourdon&Cie Productions
- Assistante Commerciale et Marketing
2013 - 2013- Création d’une boutique internet,
- Etudes de marché,
- Recherche de nouveaux partenaires financiers,
- Mise en place de nouveaux supports de communication (plaquettes entreprise, bons de commande…),
- Animation sur les réseaux sociaux, étude qualitative Hôpitaux
ZIEGLER
- Assistante Affrètement International & ZIEGLER
Bruxelles2011 - 2011* Suivi d'opérations logistiques UE et hors UE
* Gestion des commandes ;
* Négociation avec les transporteurs étrangers. ;
FBB Intérieurs
- Assistante Marketing
2010 - 2010- Commercialisation de marques du luxe français,
- Organisation d’un séminaire,
- Création et mise à jour de bases de données,
- Etudes de marché et suivi de clientèle.