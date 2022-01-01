Menu

Clothilde SCHMIDT

SAINGHIN-EN-MELANTOIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Norauto - Responsable équipe flux & CP décisionnel

    SAINGHIN-EN-MELANTOIS 2007 - 2015

  • Business & Decision - Consultant puis Chef de projets

    Courbevoie 2001 - 2007

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau