Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clotilde LARDOUX
Ajouter
Clotilde LARDOUX
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Sténographie
Outils bureautique
Internet
Entreprises
Société de Saint- Vincent-de-Paul
- Secrétaire
maintenant
Formations
Lycée Jeanne D'Arc
Ste Adresse
1995 - 1997
Assistatne de Direction - Secrétariat
Réseau
Alexandre CAMELOT
Armelle SIMONNOT-GOÜIN
Florent SINGLAS
Helene DESOMBRE
Hélène DAUDE
Henriette GAS
Jérôme GIROD
Marie-Aleth DE BRUNIER - MISSEREY
Philippe RAGOT