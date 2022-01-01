Retail
Clotilde MAHIEU
Clotilde MAHIEU
Strasbourg
En résumé
Entreprises
LIDL
- Responsable de reseau
Strasbourg
maintenant
Nestlé Purina
- Responsable de Secteur
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2012 - maintenant
LIDL
- Responsable de reseau
Strasbourg
2011 - 2011
Management d'équipe, logistique, recrutement, contrôle et application de la politique commerciale
Décathlon
- Responsable rayon
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2005 - 2011
Formations
ISEG INSTITUT SUPERIEUR EUROPEEN DE GESTION
Paris
maintenant
ISEG (Lille)
Lille
2000 - 2004
EXE - Marketing Operationnel
Réseau
Arnaud DHILLY
Benoît TROTTIER
Demassiet MICHAEL
Johan ECKERT
Julien MARCOTTE
Laurent PENET
Lucile MULLER
Ludovic DALLE
Rachel DENIS - WEBER
Tatiana KOVARIK