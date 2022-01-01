Menu

Clotilde MARTIN

Blagnac

En résumé

HR Manager - 5 years experience in HR - Negotiation level in English - Internationally mobile

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Career Manager

    Blagnac 2017 - maintenant

  • Airbus Group - Talent & Executive Project Manager

    Blagnac 2015 - 2017 Acting as Airbus Helicopters focal point

    • Support Talent & Executive Management strategy and drive the execution of associated projects within an international group-wide Centre of Expertise.
    • Develop new initiatives and ways of working while ensuring high standards and harmonized procedures.
    Prepare and facilitate people review (incl. at ExCom level)

    > Manage talent programme nominations, mentoring scheme and visibility events
    > Handle the Executive succession planning
    > Contribute to HR transformation (process reengineering & digitalization)
    > Support HRBPs to ensure talent identification, development and retention
    > Implement new development programme for Executives
    > Report on KPIs and produce statistics for Top Management

  • Airbus - Employment Project Coordinator

    Blagnac 2012 - 2015 • Define, implement and monitor Airbus transnational Employment Strategy

    > Drive Company resource planning exercise (recruitment plan)
    > Handle student and graduate programmes policy
    > Improve divisional induction process and lead its Group-wide harmonization
    > Manage transversal HR projects
    > Animate a transnational network to ensure good steering of the activity in the countries
    > Accompany a transfer of activity to a Shared Service Centre
    > Negotiate a Service-Level Agreement (SLA)

  • O2 Home Services - HR Generalist (internship)

    Le Mans 2012 - 2012 • Pilot the whole recruitment process (≈ 80 people recruited in 2 months)
    • Steer HR related activities: personnel management, payroll, annual interviews & legal issues

  • Groupe Ciléo - Mobility Consultant (internship)

    2011 - 2011 Support expatriates in their relocation

