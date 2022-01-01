Clotilde MARTIN

HR Manager - 5 years experience in HR - Negotiation level in English - Internationally mobile
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
Airbus Group
- Career Manager
Blagnac 2017 - maintenant
Airbus Group
- Talent & Executive Project Manager
Blagnac 2015 - 2017Acting as Airbus Helicopters focal point
• Support Talent & Executive Management strategy and drive the execution of associated projects within an international group-wide Centre of Expertise.
• Develop new initiatives and ways of working while ensuring high standards and harmonized procedures.
Prepare and facilitate people review (incl. at ExCom level)
> Manage talent programme nominations, mentoring scheme and visibility events
> Handle the Executive succession planning
> Contribute to HR transformation (process reengineering & digitalization)
> Support HRBPs to ensure talent identification, development and retention
> Implement new development programme for Executives
> Report on KPIs and produce statistics for Top Management
Airbus
- Employment Project Coordinator
Blagnac 2012 - 2015• Define, implement and monitor Airbus transnational Employment Strategy
> Drive Company resource planning exercise (recruitment plan)
> Handle student and graduate programmes policy
> Improve divisional induction process and lead its Group-wide harmonization
> Manage transversal HR projects
> Animate a transnational network to ensure good steering of the activity in the countries
> Accompany a transfer of activity to a Shared Service Centre
> Negotiate a Service-Level Agreement (SLA)
O2 Home Services
- HR Generalist (internship)
Le Mans2012 - 2012• Pilot the whole recruitment process (≈ 80 people recruited in 2 months)
• Steer HR related activities: personnel management, payroll, annual interviews & legal issues
Groupe Ciléo
- Mobility Consultant (internship)
2011 - 2011Support expatriates in their relocation