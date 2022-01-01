Menu

Colombe HERAULT

  • Worldline
  • R&D manager

Seclin

En résumé

For recent information go to https://www.linkedin.com/in/colombe-herault/

Part of "Worldline Labs Customer eXperience and Payment" team for 16 years, I have developed technical skills in various domains such as in-store & mobile payment & conversational commerce. Nowadays, I build upon my technical and innovation management background to identify new trends, develop innovative POC with my team and support operational teams in their innovation process with clients. My focus are in particular around Seamless retail, In-Car & Autonomous Payment, Metaverse. Before joining Worldline, I obtained a PhD in Software engineering and worked 2 years at the Grenoble Informatics Laboratory.

My skills:
-Team management
-Thought Leadership
-Payment
-UX strategy & Customer eXperience
-Digital Innovation

Entreprises

  • Worldline - R&D manager

    Autre | Seclin (59113) 2016 - maintenant The missions of the Worldline Labs is to identify, experiment and harvest emerging technologies and usages to serve sustainable customers journeys.
    As a manager at Worldline Labs, I am in charge of the animation of a team of Engineers and Researchers and of Innovation Project management.​

  • Atos Worldline - Chef de projet R&D

    Bezons 2007 - maintenant Au sein de l'équipe Recherche et Développement d'Atos Worldline, je travaille sur différents axes:
    *géolocalisation en intérieur
    *collecte de données et M2M (applications mobiles, RFID/NFC, middleware RFID).
    *réseaux sociaux
    *interfaces du web (flex, réseaux sociaux).

  • Université Joseph Fourier - Ingénieur de recherche en Informatique - projet européen ITEA S4ALL

    Saint-Martin-d'Hères 2006 - 2007 Au sein de l'équipe ADELE de du LSR, j'ai mené des recherche dans le domaine de la SOA (Service Oriented Architecture) et plus particulièrement sur le thème de la médiation et des ESB (Enterprise Service Bus).

  • Grenoble Network Initiative (GNI) - Ingénieur de recherche en Informatique - projet européen ITEA S4ALL

    2005 - 2006

  • Université de Valenciennes (ISTV) - Attaché Temporaire d'Enseignement et de Recherche

    2003 - 2005 Durant cette période de thèse, j'ai mené une activité de recherche ainsi que d'enseignement (au total plus de 300h d'enseignement). Ma recherche s'intéressait à l'adaptabilité des services techniques dans le modèle à composants. J'ai donc acquis des connaissances dans le domaine du génie logiciel (MDA, UML), des intergiciels (widdleware EJB, CORBA, Fractal) et des services techniques (transaction, persistance)

Formations

Réseau

