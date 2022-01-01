For recent information go to https://www.linkedin.com/in/colombe-herault/



Part of "Worldline Labs Customer eXperience and Payment" team for 16 years, I have developed technical skills in various domains such as in-store & mobile payment & conversational commerce. Nowadays, I build upon my technical and innovation management background to identify new trends, develop innovative POC with my team and support operational teams in their innovation process with clients. My focus are in particular around Seamless retail, In-Car & Autonomous Payment, Metaverse. Before joining Worldline, I obtained a PhD in Software engineering and worked 2 years at the Grenoble Informatics Laboratory.



My skills:

-Team management

-Thought Leadership

-Payment

-UX strategy & Customer eXperience

-Digital Innovation