Corinne MOMUS (COLLABORATRICE COMPTABLE)
Corinne MOMUS (COLLABORATRICE COMPTABLE)
Cabinet d'Audit et d'Expertise Comptable
Collaboratrice Comptable
Le Lamentin
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cabinet d'Audit et d'Expertise Comptable
- Collaboratrice Comptable
Comptabilité | Le Lamentin (97232)
2022 - maintenant
Formations
ESSENTIA CARAIBES Rattaché A L'IPAC À DUCOS (Ducos
Ducos (97224)
2022 - maintenant
Double Master : MS Pilotage Financier & Contrôle de Gestion / MBA Management, Commerce et Entrepreneuriat
Institut De La Fonction Commerciale IFC
Le Lamentin (97232)
2020 - 2020
Licence Professionnelle ( Droit, Économie Gestion) , Mention Management et Gestion des Organisations - Admise avec mention
LGT AMEP MARTINIQUE
Fort-de-France (97200)
2017 - 2019
BTS Comptabilité et Gestion - Admise
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
