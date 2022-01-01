Menu

Cyril BONNEAU

RUELLE-SUR-TOUVRE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • A+ METROLOGIE - Responsable de l'Agence de BOURGES

    2011 - 2016

  • A+ METROLOGIE - Technicien - Responsable des domaines Electrique et Température

    2007 - 2010

  • TRESCAL - Technicien métrologie - Responsable de l'accréditation COFRAC en radiométrie

    2001 - 2007

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :