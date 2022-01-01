Retail
Cyril CARLES
Cyril CARLES
NOUMEA
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Dialogue social
Communication
IRP
GRH
Audit social
Entreprises
Sln
maintenant
SLN
maintenant
Société Le Nickel - SLN (Groupe ERAMET)
- Manager Relations & Ressources Humaines
Noumea
2015 - maintenant
Société Le Nickel - SLN (Groupe ERAMET)
- Responsable RH et HSE
Noumea
2011 - 2015
Groupama-Gan
- Responsable RH et Logistique
Paris
2007 - 2010
Société mutualiste des fonctionnaires et agents des services publics
- Chef de Service
2001 - 2007
Province Sud
- Chargé de mission - Collaborateur de cabinet
1999 - 2001
Formations
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1997 - 1998
Droit privé
Etudiant en maîtrise et à l'IEJ
Maîtrise de droit privée, IEJ
