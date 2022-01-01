Menu

Cyril CARLES

NOUMEA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Dialogue social
Communication
IRP
GRH
Audit social

Entreprises

  • Sln

    maintenant

  • SLN

    maintenant

  • Société Le Nickel - SLN (Groupe ERAMET) - Manager Relations & Ressources Humaines

    Noumea 2015 - maintenant

  • Société Le Nickel - SLN (Groupe ERAMET) - Responsable RH et HSE

    Noumea 2011 - 2015

  • Groupama-Gan - Responsable RH et Logistique

    Paris 2007 - 2010

  • Société mutualiste des fonctionnaires et agents des services publics - Chef de Service

    2001 - 2007

  • Province Sud - Chargé de mission - Collaborateur de cabinet

    1999 - 2001

Formations

Réseau