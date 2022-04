Cyril Cieslak

Director of French subsidiaries in Serbia

Founder of ComAction Serbia, a consulting firm

12 years experience in Russia, Serbia, Ireland and France



Entrepreneur, proactive, ability to synthesize, innovative, high degree of autonomy, reliability and operational and strategic management in difficult environments



Specialist in International Project Management, creation and development of structure in complex settings



Ability to Create, Imagine, Build, Organize, Develop and Pilot



Fluent in English, good level of Serbian and basic Russian



Professional operational experience in Belgrade, Vojvodina and South of Serbia



Mes compétences :

EXPORT

DOMOTIQUE

INTERNATIONAL

IMPORT

GOLF

BUSINESS