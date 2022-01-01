Cyril DE CHANTÉRAC

-
Apple
- Engineering Manager
PARIS
2014 - maintenant
* Leading team of 10 engineers designing and implementing power
management features for all Apple products (Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV,
Apple Watch) and operating systems (OS X, iOS, Watch OS)
-
Apple
- Senior Software Engineer
PARIS
2011 - 2014
* Led Apple Watch system power modeling, SoC power and system peak
power management (brownout avoidance) from project start to launch
* Led with silicon and software cross-functional teams several feature
developments for power and performance optimizations on Apple's
custom SoC for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch
* Managed multiple CPU/SoC bring-ups of power management features
* Influenced new SoC hardware developments to optimize software design
and enable new power management schemes
* Analysed and communicated power, performance and thermal trade-offs
for multiple new software features and products launches
* Implemented several power and thermal internal analysis tools
* Developed innovative generic IOKit driver statistics collection framework
and user library facilitating debug and analysis of power and
performance
-
Motorola Mobility
- System Architect
Toulouse
2009 - 2011
* Architected future platforms and custom GSM/UMTS/LTE baseband SoC
power, DVFS, clock manager and sleep controller for optimal power
* Defined a DMAIC process aiming to lead technology teams to better
power-awareness and accountability
* Analyzed market trends and set product power consumption targets at
system level helping strategic silicon and chipset vendor selections
* Delivered to system architecture and senior leadership teams a
comparison matrix of power, size and cost for Motorola and competitive
chipset configurations
* Led the expansion of automated power measurement capabilities on
Android smartphones. Tracked daily the power progress of 10+ products
and several new platform designs including custom multimode modem
solutions
* Worked on embedded energy modeling and power-awareness algorithms
aiming to improve the understanding of power consumption in handsets
-
Motorola Mobility
- Battery Life Project Leader
Toulouse
2008 - 2009
* Shipped Motorola Droid, Milestone, Droid X and multiple other products
based on TI OMAP3 platform
* Lead development of a fully automated power measurement test bench
* Analyzed, correlated and drove down sub-system power numbers daily
* Drove power optimizations across hardware and software
cross-functional organizations while coordinating local and remote teams
* Presented project status in the form of a ``balance sheet'' to executives
providing visibility and confidence
* Brought Motorola's custom GSM/UMTS modem solution to world class
power consumption
-
Motorola Mobile
- Hardware Engineer
2004 - 2008
* Secured 3 new generation platform bring-ups until product launch ;
* Shipped Motorola Z6, Razr 2, E8 and others ;
* Designed, manufactured and tested reference design boards
* Validated hardware system with new custom SoC, including strategic
components such as DVFS, clock and power gating, 2G/3G Layer 1 Deep
Sleep Timing module, Memory retention, DigRF interface
* Drove SoC design changes to help power optimization and lead products
to best in class battery life
* Wrote low level software control code of power management features
(DVFS, Deep Sleep, Clock tree configurations)
* Resolved complex system wide issues interfacing with silicon vendors
and Motorola internal development teams
* Developed and maintained software framework used for hardware
validation (100+ test codes)
-
Siemens Mobile GMBH
- Signal Processing Software Intern
2004 - 2004
* Developed signal processing algorithm artificially extending telephony
speech bandwidth from 8 to 16kHz