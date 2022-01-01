Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cyril DELHOMME
Ajouter
Cyril DELHOMME
ORVAULT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
CMS Wordpress
Photoshop
Adsense
Windev
Entreprises
Axess Solutions Santé
ORVAULT
maintenant
Axess Solutions Santé
- Analyste développeur
ORVAULT
2007 - maintenant
Isardrome
- Caissier
2005 - 2007
Formations
Lycée Barthélemy De Laffemas
Valence
maintenant
Lycée Barthélemy De Laffemas IG Développeur/Programmeur
Valence
2003 - 2005
programmation
Réseau
Eva MOULIN
Florence BIGUET
Guillaume LOUCHE
Patrice GARDE
Pierre-Olivier CHAMPION
Stéphane DUCLAUX
Stéphane MAISONNEUVE
Sylvain SIMON