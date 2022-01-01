Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cyril DENIS
Ajouter
Cyril DENIS
Boulogne-Billancourt
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ipsen
- Engineering Director
Boulogne-Billancourt
2013 - maintenant
KERRY Ingredients
- Production Manager
2011 - 2013
Responsable Production Ingrédients
Responsable Projets Opérationnels
Responsable Transfert de Production
Cargill
- Operations Project Manager - PMO CAPEX
Paris La-Défense
2006 - 2011
Rhodia
- Process Development Project Manager
Courbevoie
2002 - 2006
Sanofi
- Project Manager
Paris
1998 - 2002
Formations
Institut Nationale Polytechnique De Toulouse / ENSIACET - Laboratoire De Génie Chimique
Toulouse
1998 - 2002
PhD
PhD avec SANOFI WINTHROP Industrie - Site d'Ambarès et Lagrave (33)
ENSIGCT
Toulouse
1995 - 1998
Ingénieur
Réseau
Christophe DEMONET
Claudine ALEGRE VAUTH
David MAAREK
Fabien SILVE
Fabienne PEROLINI
Ingrid L'HABITANT SEURIN
Pascal FUSY
Pierre CHAVAGNÉ
Thierry JARRIJOU
Vincent LAFAYE