Cyril DIZIER

ISODE puts its expertise at the service of customers in order to provide the best thermal insulation, reduction of energy losses and passive fire protection solutions available. We develop unique solutions, with bespoke design and engineering, making use of the high performance characteristics of the materials at our disposal. In industrial environments with very high thermal and mechanical stresses, our insulation solutions meet the most complex requirements presented by the most demanding installation conditions: high temperatures (up to 1400°C), reduced spaces, vibrations, high standards…

Dedicated products and solutions for High Performance Thermal Insulation & Passive Fire Protection.

Production of thermal soft jackets, heat shields and metallic encapsulation.

Metal sheet workshop and welding subcontracting.

Segments: Energy, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aeronautics, Railway, OEM customers, Defence, Off High way

www.isode.fr



