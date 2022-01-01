Menu

Cyril DIZIER

TRIEL SUR SEINE

ISODE puts its expertise at the service of customers in order to provide the best thermal insulation, reduction of energy losses and passive fire protection solutions available. We develop unique solutions, with bespoke design and engineering, making use of the high performance characteristics of the materials at our disposal. In industrial environments with very high thermal and mechanical stresses, our insulation solutions meet the most complex requirements presented by the most demanding installation conditions: high temperatures (up to 1400°C), reduced spaces, vibrations, high standards…
Dedicated products and solutions for High Performance Thermal Insulation & Passive Fire Protection.
Production of thermal soft jackets, heat shields and metallic encapsulation.
Metal sheet workshop and welding subcontracting.
Segments: Energy, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aeronautics, Railway, OEM customers, Defence, Off High way
business development
direction de business unit
sales director
Direction commerciale
Strategy

  • ISODE - President

  • ETEX - Directeur Commercial Division Industry

    2016 - 2017 Dedicated products and solutions for high performance insulation & passive fire protection, in a range from -40°C to 1500°C.
    Segments: Energy, Heavy Industry , Tranportation, OEM, Oil & Gas

  • ETEX - Business Unit Manager HPI

    Vernouillet 2011 - 2016 Business Unit Manager High Performance Insulation, France et Suisse francophone
    Dedicated products and solutions for high performance insulation , in a range from -40°C to 1500°C.
    Segments: Powergen, Petrochem, Molten metal, Glass, Furnaces, Chimneys, Tranportation, Domestic Appliances.

  • Microtherm NV - Sales Manager France

    2009 - 2011

  • GE Inspection Technologies - Regional Sales Engineer

    2003 - 2009

  • RAPIDEX - Project Manager

    2000 - 2003

  • ECRANS THERMIQUES - Project Manager

    1998 - 2000

  • SMAF - Project Manager

    1995 - 1998

