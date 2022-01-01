Cyril DUVAL

Clients

- Nestlé Waters "Perrier Secret Place"

- Fanta " Are you game / Ready to play"

- Google+

- Nestlé bébé / nestlé Infant nutrition

- Nespresso Partners

- Nestlé Professional

- American Express

- Gefco (PSA)

- Klorane (Pierre Fabre)

- Croquons la vie (Nestlé)

- Entrepreneurs du monde





Few words about OgilvyOne:



OgilvyOne Paris is part of OgilvyOne Worldwide with 120 offices in 50 countries. The whole network delivers on David Ogilvy’s famous promise, «We sell, or else,» by unlocking the full value of customers with digital direct marketing that sells.

Creative is our most visible product and it is brought to life via our 4 core pillars: customer-centered philosophy; data-driven strategy; results-driven execution; and digital direct innovation.

Our key clients in Paris include: American Express, Baccarat, IBM, La Mutuelle Générale, Nestlé and Louis Vuitton. Truly international, Paris teams‘ operate as a regional or global hub for many of our clients.

You can follow our thoughts on Twitter @OgilvyOneParis.



Mes compétences :

Spécifications fonctionnelles

Brief créatif

Gestion de projet web

Digital native

Suivi de projet et de production

User experience

Web