Cyril FIAT

I joined SJ Berwin's (KWM now) Private Funds team as a qualified lawyer in November 2007, where I began my carreer in George Pinkham's team. I worked closely with Nathalie Duguay, Arnaud David and Xavier Comaills.



From 2011 to 2012 I was an associate in the Paris office of Mayer Brown (Funds team) and Ihave been invited to join Xavier Comaills' team in 2012 at Ashurst.



In June 2013, I followed Xavier's move to Clifford Chance Europe LLP, where I'm now a senior associate in the Private Investment Fund team in Paris. I'm acquiring more experience in the structuration and creation of Private Equity and Real Estate investment funds for major GPs and leading investment companies.



I have been seconded 6 months to Clifford Chance London office (Fund's team) in 2013/2014



Where I graduated :

- 2005 Université Paris Dauphine - DESS (postgraduate degree) in Business Law.

- 2004 ESC Grenoble - Programme Grande Ecole.

- 2004 Université Pierre Mendes France – Grenoble II - Master in Business Law.



Bilingual in English, French and good working knowledge of German.



Member of the Paris Bar since November 2007.



Specialized in private equity investment fund formation and structuring, for French (FPCI/FPS/SLP), international (limited partnerships, Lux SIF and Lux Soparfi) and pan-European funds in all areas:

- venture,

- growth capital,

- buy-out,

- fund of funds,

- co-investment,

- mezzanine,

- real estate and infrastructure.



Expertise in setting up regulated portfolio management companies and carried-interest schemes for management teams.



I advise French or paneuropean investment funds and institutional investors on their portfolio investments and divestments (secondaries).



Specialties:

Mes compétences :

Avocat d'affaires

Droit

Droit des affaires

Investment

Private Equity