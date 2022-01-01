Cyril GUBLER

Clients de l’affacturage: Votre informatique ne peut pas produire les informations requises par le factor et votre service comptable fait des heures supplémentaires à essayer d’y arriver!



Sociétés d’affacturage: La mise en place informatique des contrats prend du temps et parfois n’aboutit pas, ou vos équipes informatiques et de gestion doivent régulièrement intervenir pour corriger des données incorrectes.



Awbs-Target conçoit, développe et commercialise des logiciels d’extraction de données (ETL) et des services de support qui simplifient la vie des sociétés d’affacturage et de leurs clients.



Mes compétences :

Affacturage

Reporting

Système d'information

Direction générale

Direction financière

Gestion de projet

Management

Comptabilité