Cyril GUBLER

AWBS-TARGET
- Implementation of your factoring contracts made easy!
2007 - maintenant
Ulystech
- Owner and Consultant (Financial, Business Development & Transition Management consulting services)
2005 - 2010
For AWBS (Software solutions for factoring industry):
Acting as CEO
-Incorporated the company, raised funds by developing an extensive business plan and presenting the company to potential investors;
-Researched industry trends, competitors' financials, market opportunities and key drivers;
-Wrote functional specifications and managed the development of an accounting data extraction software;
-Defined marketing & sales strategy, negotiated deals with factors and direct clients;
-Informed factors regarding the relationship with clients and provided them with data and statistics analysis;
-Negotiated prescription agreements with factors & brokers as well as signed sales agreements with direct clients having full responsibility of all the financial aspects of the contracts (general terms of sale, confidentiality agreements);
-Created all company’s policies and processes from scratch. This includes licensing, pricing, billing, etc;
-Prepared and analyzed financials, financial projections, budgets and cash flows;
-Managed all Financial, Legal and HR aspects of the start-up.
For Lunaticconstruction (design):
Acting as CFO
-Fund raising (public and private);
-Evaluated business opportunities, created long-term strategic planning;
-Created business plans, reports and presentations for executive management, investors and venture capitalists.
For Offwood & Associates (Training services for factoring industry):
Acting as Consultant
-Incorporated the company;
-Co-developed a training program for French factors.
IFN(factoring):
Acting as Consultant
-Wrote functional specifications for a data extraction software;
-Found the supplier for the solution.
For Eucis Global Services (IT consulting and offshore outsourcing):
Acting as Transition Manager of the off-shore platform & Consultant
-Provided transition management of company’s Mauritius based subsidiary;
-Developed and implemented a project management tool;
-Supervised the accounting department and accounting processes streamlining;
-Implemented new accounting structure & developed process flows.
For Astek (New technologies consulting and engineering):
Acting as Consultant
-Completed an operational audit of their Mauritius subsidiary;
-Completed group survey & audit of the administrative services (accounting, legal, payroll, cost control), in France;
-Proposed solutions.
SCII RESSOURCES
- Chief Operations Officer
2004 - 2005
-Reporting directly to the President of the Group, drove transformational change in group’s offices in France, Canada and Israel;
-Managed geographically diverse internal team of 12 as well as 150+ consultants placed on different short & long-term assignments;
-Conducted various internal audits on recruitment, talent development, appraisal, consultants’ allocation and response to tenders policies and presented tailored solutions;
-Implemented proposed solutions allowing company to save and to work with more streamlined, effective and accurate processes;
-Restructured the group to improve its performance by re-aligning its recruitment / staffing and sales models (outsourced certain functions, re-allocated resources, terminated or out-placed the under-performing or redundant employees, etc);
-Dealt with all “change management” issues achieving high acceptance rate;
-Implemented & managed a cost management program;
-Developed and implemented HR database and knowledge management system, enabling response to tenders time to decline drastically.
THEOFINANCE
- Chief Financial Officer
2000 - 2004
-Participated in fund-raising by developing an extensive business plan and presenting the company to potential clients in 31 countries within 45 days;
-Researched industry trends, competitor financials, market opportunities and key drivers;
-Created all company’s policies and processes from scratch. Set up 31 international subsidiaries within 9 months;
-Managed geographically diverse teams;
-Drove decision making. Led and participated by recommending on results of operations, revenue opportunities, resolved operational challenges and impact of strategic drivers to enhance optimal business outcome;
-Prepared and analyzed company’s reporting and projection packages: Monthly Management Report, Board Quarterly Report, financials, financial projections, budgets and cash flows;
-Created reports and presentations for Board of Directors, executive management, investors and venture capitalists;
-Implemented an accounting system (Sunsystem) and the consolidation processes;
-Managed all Financial, Legal and HR aspects of the group;
-Together with the President of the group, managed the administrative and operational swift to Mauritius.
Coface
- Head of missions in the Financial Department
Bois-Colombes
1994 - 2000
-Produced enterprises evaluations (credit insurance [including Coface Group] , credit information, debt collection & factoring companies). Evaluated 50 enterprises in 6 years:
-Retreated books to IAS-IFRS.
-Researched industry trends, market opportunities and key drivers for each company in order to make projections.
-Made companies assessments using different sets of methods including Shapiro, Bates, DCF, peer group (PER, PTS, PTB), ...
-Performed and supervised financial due-diligences and made necessary recommendations to the top management in deal structure or final price.
-Provided pro-active support for transaction negotiation.
-Produced tax, accounting and financial studies and proposed financing solutions:
-Defined tax strategy of the company that met the needs of business and was also financially and tax efficient for the shareholders;
-Worked on various international operational issues involving, capital structure, and cost projections of transaction clearing operations, resolute revenue recognition issues and currency exposures with overseas acquired companies;
-Implemented key performance metrics for each acquired company and conducted periodic review of company’s ROI;
-Implemented and managed the rating process for Coface Group with Fitch IBCA;
-Led the IPO process of Coface Group (January 2000). Coordinated the work of bankers, lead underwriters, attorneys, communication agency and internal teams. Interacted with financial analysts, shareholders, medias, and potential investors. Participated to the Road Shows in Paris, London, Edinburgh and New York.
FRANCO-RUSSIAN CHAMBER OF TRADE
- Manager
1992 - 1994
-Managed the Moscow office;
-Organized trade fairs in various regions of Russia;
-Conducted market surveys;
-Prepared and followed-up on prospecting assignments for French companies in Russia and for Russian companies in France;
-Managed a team of 40 people.
French Embassy
- Trade attaché
1990 - 1992
For the department for trade and industry of the Embassy:
-Led talks & negotiations with ministries and State companies of Soviet Union (then Russia) ( mining, iron and steel industries, Coal, Gold-Diamonds) concerning mutual cooperation;
-Prospected the local market with French companies;
-Created a database of prospects;
-Wrote memorandums on the situation of the industries under supervision and practical guides for French companies prospecting on the CIS markets.
P.G.A Arthur Andersen Group (Paris)
- Consultant
1987 - 1990
-Performed and supervised audit procedures including regulatory filings and quarterly reviews;
-Mergers and Acquisitions Experience: spin off of Jeumont Schneider, acquisition of Elan;
-Performed statutory financial audits for large groups like Spie Batignolles (building industry, now belonging to its top executives), Total (oil an refinery), Jeumont Schneider (mechanical engineering , now belonging to Areva), Merlin Gerin ( uninterruptible power supply and power protection equipment, now belonging to Schneider Electric), SCRL (credit information and debt collection, now belonging to Coface) and BIS (staffing services, now part of VediorBis );
-Served on annual performance review committee and as coach/mentor for incoming consultants