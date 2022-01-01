Menu

Cyril HOURRIEZ

CHARLEVILLE-MÉZIÈRES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Amélioration Continue
Chef de projet
Industrialisation
Mécanique
Usinage

Entreprises

  • SANDVIK Coromant - Technico-Commercial

    2012 - maintenant Technico-Commercial couvrant les départements du 02 / 08 / 51 / 10 / 55

  • SAFETY, groupe Sandvik - Spécialiste outils coupants

    2011 - 2012 > Spécialiste Region Nord Est France
    - Définition des besoins clients
    - Proposition de solutions technico-économiques
    - Suivi des essais en clientel / rapport d'essai / fiche performance
    - Support technique d'une équipe commercial, de clients direct et distributeurs

    > Responsable commercial pour la Serbie et Slovénie
    - Prospection
    - Suivi de Distributeurs

  • LA FONTE ARDENNAISE - Chef de projet Méthode Industrialisation

    2004 - 2011 2007 > 2011 Responsable technique d'une unité d'usinage en Serbie
    chiffrage, choix des outils coupant, programmation, industrialisation, suivi de fabrication, amélioration continue...

    2004 > 2007 Formation en alternance au sein du bureau de Méthodes (CAO outilage d'usinage, Outils spéciaux, Gramme de fabrication et de contrôle...)

Formations

Réseau