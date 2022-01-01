Cyril HOURRIEZ

Mes compétences :
Amélioration Continue
Chef de projet
Industrialisation
Mécanique
Usinage
Entreprises
SANDVIK Coromant
- Technico-Commercial
2012 - maintenantTechnico-Commercial couvrant les départements du 02 / 08 / 51 / 10 / 55
SAFETY, groupe Sandvik
- Spécialiste outils coupants
2011 - 2012> Spécialiste Region Nord Est France
- Définition des besoins clients
- Proposition de solutions technico-économiques
- Suivi des essais en clientel / rapport d'essai / fiche performance
- Support technique d'une équipe commercial, de clients direct et distributeurs
> Responsable commercial pour la Serbie et Slovénie
- Prospection
- Suivi de Distributeurs
LA FONTE ARDENNAISE
- Chef de projet Méthode Industrialisation
2004 - 20112007 > 2011 Responsable technique d'une unité d'usinage en Serbie
chiffrage, choix des outils coupant, programmation, industrialisation, suivi de fabrication, amélioration continue...
2004 > 2007 Formation en alternance au sein du bureau de Méthodes (CAO outilage d'usinage, Outils spéciaux, Gramme de fabrication et de contrôle...)