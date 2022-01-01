Cyril JAUSSERAND

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Management
Gestion de projet
Distribution
Conseil
Entreprises
ARC International
- Head of Internal Audit
Arques2012 - maintenant Creation of the Group Internal Audit department / Management of the team
Implementation of internal control and risk management framework within the Group: audit committees, risks mapping, business procedures and controls, action plans follow up, internal control and audit charter
Operational assignments (financial and organizational audits)