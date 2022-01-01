Menu

Cyril JAUSSERAND

Arques

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Management
Gestion de projet
Distribution
Conseil

Entreprises

  • ARC International - Head of Internal Audit

    Arques 2012 - maintenant  Creation of the Group Internal Audit department / Management of the team
     Implementation of internal control and risk management framework within the Group: audit committees, risks mapping, business procedures and controls, action plans follow up, internal control and audit charter
     Operational assignments (financial and organizational audits)

  • PPR - Group Internal audit management

    Paris Cedex 2002 - 2011

  • PBM - Auditeur Interne

    Pont-Audemer 2000 - 2002

  • Deloitte - Auditeur

    Puteaux 1998 - 2000

Formations

Réseau