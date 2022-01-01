Menu

Cyrille ARLABOSSE

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Strong business background after 8 years working in the Airbus Procurement department (both in the UK and in France). Involved in/leading negotiations for a variety of major contracts on behalf of Airbus Procurement

Senior Manager at Airbus leading a cross-national team of 10 contract experts based in France, Germany and the UK

Trained as a lawyer in both:
- English common law (qualified Solicitor of England & Wales since 2010)
- French continental law (2 Masters-equivalent degrees in General Business law and Intellectual Property Law)


Mes compétences :
Law
Contracts
Leadership
Commercial negotiation

Entreprises

  • AIRBUS SAS - Head of Procurement Contracts - Systems & Powerplant

    2009 - 2013 Head of Procurement Contracts - Systems & Powerplant
    Airbus/EADS Procurement Strategy & Services

    In charge of managing contractual matters (in coordiation with Airbus legal counsels) in support of the Airbus Procurement commodities in charge of the sourcing of Equipment & Systems, Nacelles and Engines for all Airbus aircraft programmes, whether based in the Headquarters or across Airbus' various divisions in Germany, France and the UK.

    Founding member of a cross-national contract team within the Airbus Procurement organisation in charge of supporting/leading all strategic procurement negotiations and coordination of contract/legal support.

    Supporting/Leading negotiator for the sourcing of major aircraft equipment and the negotiation of various types of contracts from R&T, Partnerships, Sourcing, Customer Support, Service Level Agreements (Industrial & Logistics), Services (Repair/Upgrade/Retrofits), Asset Fleet Management, etc.

    Cross-national negotiations on behalf of Airbus UK, France and Germany.

    Involved in various projects aimed at defining & deploying corporate strategy (Procurement strategy & processes - standard contracts - Intellectual Property policy).

    Managing a team of 10 people based in Germany, France and the UK.

  • Burges Salmon LLP - Trainee Solicitor

    2008 - 2009 2 secondment to Burges Salmon LLP in the frame of my training contract

    First 3 months secondment in 2008 in the Commercial Dispute department

    Second 3 months secondment in 2009 in the Corporate department

    Qualified as Solicitor of England & Wales in September 2010

Formations

  • Université Of The West Of England UWE (Bristol)

    Bristol 2008 - 2010 LPC - Legal Practice Course

    Law - Bristol Institute of Legal Practice (BIPL) - Diploma required for the qualification of Solicitor of England & Wales

  • University Of The West Of England (Bristol)

    2006 - 2008 CPE - Graduate Diploma in Law

    Conversion course in English law - Equivalent to LLB

  • Université Montpellier 1 (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2001 - 2002 Masters degree equivalent in Intellectual Property Law

  • Université Montpellier 1 DJCE

    Montpellier 1998 - 2001 Masters degree equivalent in Business Law

    Specialisation: Competition Law / Law of trade and distribution

  • Université Paris 10 Nanterre Nanterre

    Nanterre 1996 - 1998

  • Lycée Saint Erembert

    St Germain En Laye 1989 - 1996 Collège - Lycée - Baccalauréat Série S, Spécialité Mathématiques

Réseau