Cyrille ARLABOSSE

Strong business background after 8 years working in the Airbus Procurement department (both in the UK and in France). Involved in/leading negotiations for a variety of major contracts on behalf of Airbus Procurement



Senior Manager at Airbus leading a cross-national team of 10 contract experts based in France, Germany and the UK



Trained as a lawyer in both:

- English common law (qualified Solicitor of England & Wales since 2010)

- French continental law (2 Masters-equivalent degrees in General Business law and Intellectual Property Law)





Mes compétences :

Law

Contracts

Leadership

Commercial negotiation