Cyrille BELLON

MARTIGUES

Mes compétences :
Administrateur réseaux
ccna
Cisco
Glpi
Linux
OCS
Télécommunications
VMware
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
WDS
UML/OMT
TSE
TFTP
SQL
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Dynamics AX
Merise Methodology
Linux Red Hat
Linux Fedora
Linux Debian
HTML
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
DFS
Citrix Winframe
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Audit
Apache WEB Server
Adobe Photoshop
Active Directory
Informatique
PHP

Entreprises

  • Association web13tv - Monteur cadreur

    2014 - maintenant

  • SAM Technologies - Ingénieur par alternance en informatique

    2011 - 2014

  • S.A.M Technologies - Apprenti Ingénieur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2011 - 2014 S.A.M Technologies (Société Aveyronnaise de Métallurgie), Groupe Automobile ARCHE multi-sites en France et en Espagne.

    Durant les 3 années de formation en apprentissage, gestion et intégration depuis la S.A.M Tech :
    - Support de niveaux 1 et 2 en équipe de 250 connexions actives en simultanées (Citrix) multi-sites
    - Support de niveau 1 aux services internes sur le logiciel ERP Microsoft Dynamics Axapta (Création comptes, gestion des droits...)
    - Support de niveau 1 (Audit réseau, migration matériel...) et déclaration des incidents au fournisseur pour le VPN
    - Support de niveau 1 sur Lotus Notes
    - Maintenance du Pare-feu et d’un Proxy et gestion des sauvegardes (Veeam et ArcServe)
    - Gestion des droits sous Windows Serveur 2003 Active Directory
    - Gestion de 4 Esxi avec Vmware Vsphère 5 et d'une Baie HP SAN
    - Maintenance sur les Switchs 3COM, CISCO sur site
    - Maintenance des Machines de production pour la Fonderie Automobile
    - Mise en place d'un outil de gestion de parc informatique (GLPI)
    - Formations enseignées : Espagnol et Anglais sur l’outil d’inventaire
    - Rédaction de documents : Procédures sur l’ERP et documentation technique sur chaque intégration
    - Gestion de la baie de brassage téléphonique
    - Accompagnement au projet de la mise en place de CISCO Call Manager

  • GIE GICR - Apprenti Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2008 - 2011 GIE GICR, Groupement Informatique des Caisses de Retraite succursale de l'AGIRC-ARRCO
    Pendant les 3 années en apprentissage, gestion, administration et installation de :
    Installation d'un serveur VMware ESXi, audit et inventaire des machines virtuelles
    Mise en place d'un serveur DELL, montage du matériel en salle serveur
    Mise en place de licences Microsoft KMS et MAK et Serveur WDS
    Mise en place du service d'impression sur Windows serveur 2008
    Gestion des services, quotas,droits et de la sécurité des données sous Windows Serveur 2003 (AD, DFS, DHCP et DNS)
    Gestion d'un proxy, de l'autocommutateur téléphonique et brassage des prises du bâtiment
    Support pour les utilisateurs de niveau 1 et 2
    Support Lotus, création de boîtes mails, mise à jour des groupes de diffusion

  • GIE-GICR - Technicien Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2008 - 2011 Actuellement en contrat d'apprentissage, je poursuis mon contrat jusqu'en 2011 pour une licence à la Fac de Nice en réseaux et télécommunications option ingénierie des réseaux dans le département GEII

    J'ai validé deux certifications, la certification CCNA niveau 1 et 2 (cisco) et la certification Microsoft 070-646 Administration Windows Serveur 2008 (MCITP)

Formations

  • 3il Rodez (Rodez)

    Rodez 2011 - 2014 Ingénieur généraliste

    Ingénieur généraliste, spécialité informatique en apprentissage,

  • CCI RODEZ

    Rodez 2011 - 2014 BAC+5

    3IL Ecole d'ingénieurs en informatique

  • IUT Nice-Côte D'Azur

    Nice 2010 - 2011 Licence Pro Réseaux et Télécoms

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 2010 - 2011 Ingénierie des réseaux et télécoms

    Alternance 1 ans

    Licence professionnelle réseaux et telecommunications

  • CFA Groupe Ecole Pratique

    Marseille 2008 - 2010 BTS Informatique de Gestion par alternance

  • CFA Groupe Ecole Pratique CCIMP (Marseille)

    Marseille 2008 - 2010 Systèmes et réseaux

    Alternance 2 ans

  • Lycée Pierre Mendes France BTS CIRA (Vitrolles)

    Vitrolles 2006 - 2008 STI génie électronique

  • Lycée Paul Langevin

    Martigues 2003 - 2004 Seconde option Physqiue Chimie

