Cyrille BLOSSE

Thales Alenia Space
- Technical authority & Industrial manager
TOULOUSE2018 - maintenant JV negotiation with a Chinese company
* Organization & mission, business plan, cost structure, technological agreement
Thales Alenia Space
- Head of department
TOULOUSE2015 - maintenant* Organization setting & consolidation - 80 people (direct management & subcontractors)
Multi-skills organization: project management, system engineering & IVV, hardware, firmware, software & network development, RF & signal processing
LEAN Management and Scale Agile Framework for software development
* Telecom access network R&D projects management (with CNES & ESA)
~ 50 M EUR over 4 years - up to 120 people among 5 European partners
* Multi-release product development from engineering to deployment
Development plan elaboration - Priority management
Budget consolidation & financial follow up
Thales Alenia Space
- Head of Department
TOULOUSE2015 - maintenant
Thales Alenia Space
- Product line manager
TOULOUSE2013 - 2015Product line manager Satellite telecom broadband solutions
* Ground products roadmaps, business plan, value proposal & sales kits elaboration
* European partnerships structuration & funding capture towards space agencies (CNES & ESA)
* Customers survey and products promotion (international)
Thales Alenia Space
- Business developer
TOULOUSE2012 - 2012* Telecom system promotion towards European and Asian customers
Colombes2009 - 2012French milsatcom program (study phase)
* Responsible for system architecture (study and bid phases)
* Technical referee toward customer (DGA) & internal transmission solutions referee
Thales Communications & Security
- System engineering manager
Colombes2005 - 2009* Architecture consolidation, requirement management and development follow up
* Contract negotiation (technical requirements and cost justification) for system evolutions
(3 contract changes ~ 60 M EUR )
* Support to first on-the-field deployment and end users training
Thales Communications & Security
- System engineer
Colombes2002 - 2005* Network & Transmission architectures
* Complex system requirements definition and contract negotiation (300 M EUR - 5 years)