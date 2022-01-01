Menu

Cyrille BLOSSE

TOULOUSE

Entreprises

  • Thales Alenia Space - Technical authority & Industrial manager

    TOULOUSE 2018 - maintenant JV negotiation with a Chinese company
    * Organization & mission, business plan, cost structure, technological agreement

  • Thales Alenia Space - Head of department

    TOULOUSE 2015 - maintenant * Organization setting & consolidation - 80 people (direct management & subcontractors)
    Multi-skills organization: project management, system engineering & IVV, hardware, firmware, software & network development, RF & signal processing
    LEAN Management and Scale Agile Framework for software development
    * Telecom access network R&D projects management (with CNES & ESA)
    ~ 50 M EUR over 4 years - up to 120 people among 5 European partners
    * Multi-release product development from engineering to deployment
    Development plan elaboration - Priority management
    Budget consolidation & financial follow up

  • Thales Alenia Space - Head of Department

    TOULOUSE 2015 - maintenant

  • Thales Alenia Space - Product line manager

    TOULOUSE 2013 - 2015 Product line manager Satellite telecom broadband solutions
    * Ground products roadmaps, business plan, value proposal & sales kits elaboration
    * European partnerships structuration & funding capture towards space agencies (CNES & ESA)
    * Customers survey and products promotion (international)

  • Thales Alenia Space - Business developer

    TOULOUSE 2012 - 2012 * Telecom system promotion towards European and Asian customers

  • Thales Communications & Security - Project & product design authority

    Colombes 2009 - 2012 French milsatcom program (study phase)
    * Responsible for system architecture (study and bid phases)
    * Technical referee toward customer (DGA) & internal transmission solutions referee

  • Thales Communications & Security - System engineering manager

    Colombes 2005 - 2009 * Architecture consolidation, requirement management and development follow up
    * Contract negotiation (technical requirements and cost justification) for system evolutions
    (3 contract changes ~ 60 M EUR )
    * Support to first on-the-field deployment and end users training

  • Thales Communications & Security - System engineer

    Colombes 2002 - 2005 * Network & Transmission architectures
    * Complex system requirements definition and contract negotiation (300 M EUR - 5 years)

  • Thales Communications & Security - Deputy product manager

    Colombes 2001 - 2002 * Roadmap development follow up and coordination with programs
    * Advanced study for use in satellite communication system

  • Thales Communications & Security - Software engineer

    Colombes 1998 - 2001 * Introduction of new IT technologies (Web, Java) in Information System domain
    * Team management (up to 15 people)

