Cyrille COCHET
Cyrille COCHET
VITROLLES
Pas de description
NJS FARAMIA TRANSPORT
- RESPONSABLE PROJET SYSTEME D'INFORMATIONS
2007 - maintenant
Choix et mise en place d'un progiciel Transport Management Systeme
Choix et mise en place d'un Systeme Informatique Embarquée
SOVIBA
- RESPONSABLE LOGISTIQUE
2003 - 2006
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management Sup de Co Le Havre / Caen
Le Havre And Caen
2006 - 2007
PRESTATIONS LOGISTIQUES INTERNATIONALES
Adrien CHOBLET
Carole ROOS DE BUTLER
Delphine FRANCOISE
Emilie LAVOINE
Florian MALASSIS
Jeremy ANTONAZZO
Joris GLEYO
Pascal CAILLEREZ
Pauline LANDAIS
Sandrine ALCARAZ