Menu

Cyrille COISSARD

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Reims dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

POC (Point-of-Care) device
Market access France : ''RIHN'', ''NABM'', ''Hors nomenclature''
Marketing strategy and operational marketing
Business development
OL and KOL management in the medical field : Cardiology, Emergency and Intensive Care
Project management
Key account management
Market entering
Tender business in complex decision-maker structures
Negotiation
Skills in molecular biology and genetics engineering

Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Négociation
Formation

Entreprises

  • CNRS

    Paris maintenant

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Product Manager France & POC Coordinator Southern Europe

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2016 - maintenant En charge du lancement et de toutes les activités marketing d'une nouvelle plateforme d'analyse de biologie délocalisée (POC, Point-of-Care) pour l'Europe du Sud.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Product Manager New Markers

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2013 - maintenant Market Analysis
    Marketing strategy and mix
    Business development
    Sales training & support
    Multimedia & communication tools

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Sales Rep.

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2007 - 2013 Maîtrise de la vente de solutions en mode projet sur des circuits de décisions complexes de 6 mois à 1 an.
    Gestion d’OL et KOL du secteur médical dans les domaines de la réanimation, de la cardiologie et des urgences.
    Négociation commerciale et financière dans les contextes de grands comptes hospitaliers publics, privés et LABM privés.
    Organisation et animation de réunions avec ou sans OL en services hospitaliers.
    Suivi d’évaluations cliniques de nouveaux marqueurs biologiques.
    Accompagnement du lancement de nouveaux marqueurs biologiques en cardiologie, réanimation et urgences.

    Connaissance des secteurs géographiques suivant : Luxembourg, Lorraine, Champagne-Ardenne, Seine et Marne, Alsace, Franche-Comté, Terr. Belfort et Bourgogne.

  • Inserm - PhD Student

    PARIS 13 2003 - 2006 Thèse de Doctorat : Rôle des papillomavirus humains dans la cancérogenèse des voies ORL
    INSERM U 514 / CHU ROBERT DEBRE REIMS

Formations

Réseau