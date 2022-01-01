Cyrille COISSARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Reims dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
POC (Point-of-Care) device
Market access France : ''RIHN'', ''NABM'', ''Hors nomenclature''
Marketing strategy and operational marketing
Business development
OL and KOL management in the medical field : Cardiology, Emergency and Intensive Care
Project management
Key account management
Market entering
Tender business in complex decision-maker structures
Negotiation
Skills in molecular biology and genetics engineering
Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Négociation
Formation