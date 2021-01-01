Menu

Cyrille FAUVEL

  • Autodesk
  • Worldwide Sr. Manager, Forge Partner Development

Paris

En résumé

Deep diver in technologies committed to make others successful in what they do to make a better world.

What keeps me learning?

I worked all summer in a farm to buy my first computer when I was 12 years old. As I had no money left to buy games, I started writing code in assembly code after having opened the computer to see how things were made inside. A few years later, I wrote code in Basic, Pascal, C, C++, and so on, and I'm still doing that.

I have been with Autodesk, Inc., since 1993, joining the company to work on AutoCAD software originally. I'm passionate about technology and computers. At Autodesk I worked in various roles, from the design side to manufacturing and finally to games and films. I'm now a developer advocate for the Autodesk Forge API and web services, and I have a desire to deliver the most effective creative solutions to partners using these APIs and web services to build a better and more equitable world.

Nowadays, I am exploring new technologies from IoT, AR|VR and AI|ML to help Autodesk' customers adopting these technologies and have a real impact on science-based sustainability.

Entreprises

  • Autodesk - Worldwide Sr. Manager, Forge Partner Development

    Informatique | Paris 2014 - maintenant Act as a CTO alike role for the Forge group on various technologies including all the Autodesk Cloud solutions and developments. Advise internal teams and external partners on future technologies and directions which are important for their business.
    Building a professional ecosystem around Cloud Services API, and a proactive sales & technical team across the world. Creating new business opportunities by building strategic relations with ecosystem partners in key verticals. Building new business with current portfolio by developing new markets, solutions and new routes to markets. Have a focus on combining AR/VR and AI to serve customer solutions related to Autodesk verticals.

  • Autodesk - Sr. Worldwide ADN Sparks Manager

    Informatique | Paris 2010 - 2018 Manager for Autodesk Developer Network Sparks third-party developer program across all Media & Entertainment product lines (3ds Max, Maya, Effects/Finishing, and Digital Intermediates). Led cross-functional task team to integrate all elements (including program management and technical support) serving over 550 developer partners.
    Act as a CTO-like role for the ADN division on various technologies including all the Autodesk Cloud initiatives and developments. Advise internal teams and external partners on future technologies and directions which are important for their business.

Formations

Réseau