Cyrille FAUVEL

Deep diver in technologies committed to make others successful in what they do to make a better world.



What keeps me learning?



I worked all summer in a farm to buy my first computer when I was 12 years old. As I had no money left to buy games, I started writing code in assembly code after having opened the computer to see how things were made inside. A few years later, I wrote code in Basic, Pascal, C, C++, and so on, and I'm still doing that.



I have been with Autodesk, Inc., since 1993, joining the company to work on AutoCAD software originally. I'm passionate about technology and computers. At Autodesk I worked in various roles, from the design side to manufacturing and finally to games and films. I'm now a developer advocate for the Autodesk Forge API and web services, and I have a desire to deliver the most effective creative solutions to partners using these APIs and web services to build a better and more equitable world.



Nowadays, I am exploring new technologies from IoT, AR|VR and AI|ML to help Autodesk' customers adopting these technologies and have a real impact on science-based sustainability.