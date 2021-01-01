Menu

Cyrille FOURCAULT

SAINT MALO

En résumé

Fleuriste créatif, motivé et dynamique. Passionné par le monde végétal, le Design et la photographie. Expérience de chantiers de murs végétaux. Je met tout en oeuvre pour réussir mon projet de reconversion après seize ans d'expérience dans un Groupe de Presse (Promotion de Salons, Administration des Ventes)
Creative, motived and dynamic florist. Passionate about the plant world, design and photography. After 16 years of working with a press company, I'm looking to follow my passion and start a new career as a florist.

Mes compétences :
Art
Art floral
Décoration
Decoration florale
Fleuristerie
Persévérant
Invoicing
plant maintenance
garden maintenance
Restaurants
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Business Objects

Entreprises

  • L'Epine et la Rose - Artisan Fleuriste freelance

    2017 - maintenant Prestataire de service sur projets évènementiels (décoration florale) : Milan, Paris , Madrid, Castille, Beyrouth, Bruxelles, Alsmeer (Pays-Bas), Rome, Frascati (Italie), St Jean Cap Ferrat, Salzbourg, Velden (Autriche) ...
    Prestations pour clients professionnels : Thierry Boutemy (Fleuriste, Bruxelles), Daniel Patzelt (Event Designer, Décorateur, Bruxelles), Cyril Corson (Harvest Fleuriste , Paris 6), Fabien Rochoux (Fleuriste, Rocailleur), Joerg Doll (Fleuriste, Concept Store, Salzburg), Debeaulieu (Paris 9), Stéphane Chapelle (Paris 1er), Vellabret (Décorateur évènementiel, Paris 16), l'Artisan Fleuriste (Paris 4), Thierry Nandina (Paysagiste, Nandina Paysage , Nancy).....

  • Bloemen op Locatie - Feuriste

    2015 - 2016 Décorations de Noël
    Evènementiel

  • A.P Bloem - Fleuriste

    2015 - 2016 Kerkstraat 151a - Amsterdam
    Abonnements floraux
    Evènementiel
    Décorations de Noël

  • Pleione - Fleuriste stagiaire

    2014 - 2014 Moret-sur-Loing

  • L'Artisan Fleuriste - Fleuriste

    2014 - 2014 95 rue Vieille du Temple - 75003 Paris
    Fleuriste en boutique
    Abonnement floraux : La Fée Maraboutée, Des Gars dans la Cuisine, Glou, Mama Shelter, J Galliano, Cartier, Tom Greyhound, Van Cleef and Arpels, Balanciaga ...
    Chantiers Murs Végétaux: Achères-la-Fôret, L'Hotel (Paris 6ème).
    Chantiers d'Aménagement jardins et terrasses (Nandina Paysages)
    Décorations de Noël

  • Laissez Verdure - Fleuriste stagiaire

    2014 - 2014 Fontainebleau

  • Groupe Express Roularta - l'Etudiant - Chargé Administration des ventes

    2000 - 2013 Enregistrement des bons de commandes (print, salon, web, échanges marchandises...)
    Facturation
    Suivi des règlements et relance des impayés
    Suivi du CA
    Constitution des dossiers d'appel d'offre institutionnels (collectivités locales, Ministères, Fédérations...)
    Edition de statistiques sur l'activité commerciale pour la Direction Commerciale.

  • L'Etudiant - Chargé de promotion salon

    1998 - 2000 Promotion de 12 salons de l'Etudiant
    Diffusion et suivi des outils promotionnels
    Management d'équipes phoning et hôtesses d'accueil
    Suivi des actions sur les salons

Formations

