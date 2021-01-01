Cyrille FOURCAULT

Fleuriste créatif, motivé et dynamique. Passionné par le monde végétal, le Design et la photographie. Expérience de chantiers de murs végétaux. Je met tout en oeuvre pour réussir mon projet de reconversion après seize ans d'expérience dans un Groupe de Presse (Promotion de Salons, Administration des Ventes)

Creative, motived and dynamic florist. Passionate about the plant world, design and photography. After 16 years of working with a press company, I'm looking to follow my passion and start a new career as a florist.



Mes compétences :

Art

Art floral

Décoration

Decoration florale

Fleuristerie

Persévérant

Invoicing

plant maintenance

garden maintenance

Restaurants

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Business Objects