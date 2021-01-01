Retail
Cyrille GERMAIN
Cyrille GERMAIN
Marseille
En résumé
Fondateur Fromagerie Roussseau
Franchisé KFC Marseille Plombieres et Saint Victoret
Entreprises
La Fromagerie Rousseau
- Chef d'entreprise
Marseille (13000)
2019 - maintenant
LCG Holding Investment
- Chef d'entreprise
Finance |
2015 - maintenant
Capu Scuola
- Chef d'entreprise
Ressources humaines |
2015 - maintenant
KFC
- Gérant de société
2013 - 2021
Cercle des nageurs de marseille
- Directeur de restauration
2009 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Hotelier Tourisme Paul Augier (Nice)
Nice
1993 - 1995
Réseau
Agence CAROCOM
Anne-Laure DURAND
Belissa (Marseille)
Barbara APPEL
Charlotte BADIE
Eric VARO-BONFILS
L'aromence RESTAURANT
Loic LE COZ
Marianne DANJOU
Syan PERRIN