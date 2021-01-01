Menu

Cyrille GERMAIN

Marseille

En résumé

Fondateur Fromagerie Roussseau
Franchisé KFC Marseille Plombieres et Saint Victoret

Entreprises

  • La Fromagerie Rousseau - Chef d'entreprise

    Marseille (13000) 2019 - maintenant

  • LCG Holding Investment - Chef d'entreprise

    Finance | 2015 - maintenant

  • Capu Scuola - Chef d'entreprise

    Ressources humaines | 2015 - maintenant

  • KFC - Gérant de société

    2013 - 2021

  • Cercle des nageurs de marseille - Directeur de restauration

    2009 - 2013

Formations

  • Lycée Hotelier Tourisme Paul Augier (Nice)

    Nice 1993 - 1995

