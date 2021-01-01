Menu

Damien GOLBIN

  • Senior Product Designer
  • Spanner Product Development
  • Senior Product Designer

Santa Cruz, California

En résumé

Passionate innovator with 15 years of experience in Program Management, Engineering and Hardware Product Development, from start-up to Forbes 500 company environments.
I successfully brought innovative products from concept to full-rate production, with suppliers across the globe, within deadlines, budget and quality standards.
Sectors: consumer electronics/wearables, luxury, sport, automotive, industrial equipment, home appliances, medical.
Trained to lead and collaborate with cross-functional teams at all company levels, I enjoy taking on new challenges and pushing the boundaries of my comfort zone.

Core competencies :
Mechanical Engineering: Ideation, Architecture, Detail Design, DfM, CAD (Solidworks, NX)
Innovative Product Development
Cross Functional Team Leadership
User Centered Design, UX
Sourcing / Co-Development
Production Scale-Up
Value Management, Design-to-Cost

Entreprises

  • Spanner Product Development - Senior Product Designer

    Technique | Santa Cruz, California 2016 - maintenant Spanner Product Development specializes in exquisitely crafted consumer products.
    Located in San Jose and Santa Cruz, we provide our clients both the expertise for creating powerful development strategies and the experience to produce effective tactical solutions.
    With a thorough understanding of the demands of time to market, we drive time-tested development processes for the successful launch of great products.

  • IXOW - Resp Innovation & Chef de Projet - Dév et indus produits innovants

    2011 - 2016 Activité :
    > Chef de projet en charge du développement de produits innovants dédiés au secteur du cycle (Vélo Urbain / Vélo à Assistance Électrique / Vélo Tout Terrain)


    Mission :
    > Développer et industrialiser une gamme d'innovations brevetées : du stade de concepts à celui de produits grande série

    Compétences mises en oeuvre :
    > Coordination de tous les acteurs réunis autour du projet :
    - designer
    - prototypistes
    - équipe BE (5 pers)
    - industrialisation
    - Qualité
    - fournisseurs France / Asie
    - supply-chain
    - commerce

    > Pilotage du développement technique
    > Pilotage de la réalisation des maquettes Haute Définition et des prototypes fonctionnels
    > Suivi industrialisation
    > Gestion de la Qualité
    > Sourcing France et Asie (Chine, Taiwan)
    > Veille technologique

    Co-animation du séminaire créativité à l'Ecole des Mines d'Alès

  • Cabinet de conseil Effidyn - Paris - Expert performance industrielle et innovation

    2009 - 2011 Activité :
    > Responsable de missions d'optimisation de la performance industrielle

    Secteurs :
    - Construction Navale : STX (ex-Chantiers de l'Atlantique)
    - Arts de la Table (ARC International)
    - Usinage haute-précision (CTDEC)

    Compétences mises en oeuvre :
    > Pilotage de projets de reconception de produits industriels et de réduction de coût :
    - Ex : création de valeur et optimisation des cabines du paquebot MSC Divina (1739 cabines) et du navire de luxe Europa 2 (251 cabines)
    > Animation de groupes de travail pluridisciplinaires autour de problématiques d'innovation, de Conception-à-Coût-Objectif et de conception collaborative client-fournisseur
    > Déploiement de démarches d'Analyse de la Valeur
    > Analyse technico-économique
    > Animation de séances de créativité, brainstorming
    > Montage de dossiers de subventions et financements


    Responsable de cours d'Analyse de la Valeur (Mines/Centrale) et de formations en entreprises

  • Cabinet de conseil Covalence - Paris - Expert Analyse de la Valeur

    2005 - 2008 Activité :
    > Responsable d'affaires sur des projets de (re)conception à coût objectif de produits / process

    Clients :
    - Automobile : Faurecia, Federal Mogul, JCAE (ex-SAGEM Automobile), Valeo, Visteon
    - Conversion d'énergie : Converteam, MGE UPS (Groupe Schneider Electric)
    - Luxe : Louis Vuitton
    - Electronique : Thomson

    Compétences mises en oeuvre :
    > Pilotage de projets d'optimisation de produit et de process
    > Coaching client
    > Formation et animation de groupes de travail pluridisciplinaires
    > Déploiement de démarches d'Analyse de la Valeur
    > Animation de séances de créativité, de brainstorming et de benchmark
    > Analyse technico-économique


    Responsable de cours d'Analyse de la Valeur à l'École des Mines de Douai

Formations

