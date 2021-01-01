Damien GOLBIN

Passionate innovator with 15 years of experience in Program Management, Engineering and Hardware Product Development, from start-up to Forbes 500 company environments.
I successfully brought innovative products from concept to full-rate production, with suppliers across the globe, within deadlines, budget and quality standards.
Sectors: consumer electronics/wearables, luxury, sport, automotive, industrial equipment, home appliances, medical.
Trained to lead and collaborate with cross-functional teams at all company levels, I enjoy taking on new challenges and pushing the boundaries of my comfort zone.
Core competencies :
Mechanical Engineering: Ideation, Architecture, Detail Design, DfM, CAD (Solidworks, NX)
Innovative Product Development
Cross Functional Team Leadership
User Centered Design, UX
Sourcing / Co-Development
Production Scale-Up
Value Management, Design-to-Cost