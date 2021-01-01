Menu

Damien SAUNIER

VÉRINES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recherche

Entreprises

  • Sunlight Solutions - Lead Developer / DevOps

    2019 - maintenant

  • Cat-amania - Ingénieur Etudes et Développement

    SAINT-HERBLAIN 2018 - 2019 En mission à IMH pour la construction d'un nouveau SI

  • WINGiT - Senior DevOps & Developer

    2015 - 2018 Creation, maintenance and development of the WINGiT APIs (for Internals and Third Parties)
    Creation, maintenance and development of apps for crawling events
    Creation of a Chat Bot
    Monitoring / LoadTests / Continuous Integration / Analytics
    Main technos
    - .NET C#
    - ASP.NET Web API 2
    - Azure
    - Web apps
    - SQL Server
    - Redis
    - VSTS with Git
    - Azure LUIS
    - Microsoft Bot Framework

  • ViaBlue - Ingénieur Recherche et Développement

    2011 - 2015 Creation of an e-Learning platform named Learning Park
    Techno : .NET C# Silverlight, Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) / SQL Server

  • ULR Valor - Ingénieur d'études

    2010 - 2011

  • JLB Informatique - Ingénieur en développement logiciel

    2008 - 2010 Réalisation de portails Web
    Maintenance et évolution du progiciel JLB-NET
    Réalisation d'outils internes

  • JLB INFORMATIQUE - Stagiaire développeur logiciel

    2008 - 2008 Réalisation d'un logiciel de segmentation et reconnaissance automatique de zones dans des pages de journaux

Formations

Réseau