Damien SAUNIER

SAINT-HERBLAIN2018 - 2019En mission à IMH pour la construction d'un nouveau SI
WINGiT
- Senior DevOps & Developer
2015 - 2018Creation, maintenance and development of the WINGiT APIs (for Internals and Third Parties)
Creation, maintenance and development of apps for crawling events
Creation of a Chat Bot
Monitoring / LoadTests / Continuous Integration / Analytics
Main technos
- .NET C#
- ASP.NET Web API 2
- Azure
- Web apps
- SQL Server
- Redis
- VSTS with Git
- Azure LUIS
- Microsoft Bot Framework
ViaBlue
- Ingénieur Recherche et Développement
2011 - 2015Creation of an e-Learning platform named Learning Park
Techno : .NET C# Silverlight, Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) / SQL Server
ULR Valor
- Ingénieur d'études
2010 - 2011
JLB Informatique
- Ingénieur en développement logiciel
2008 - 2010Réalisation de portails Web
Maintenance et évolution du progiciel JLB-NET
Réalisation d'outils internes
JLB INFORMATIQUE
- Stagiaire développeur logiciel
2008 - 2008Réalisation d'un logiciel de segmentation et reconnaissance automatique de zones dans des pages de journaux