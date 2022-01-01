Menu

Dan KERSHAW

TORONTO

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Corporation of Roy Thomson Hall & Massey Hall - Production Coordinator

    maintenant

  • Harbourfront Centre - Assistant Music Programmer

    maintenant

  • Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada - Education & Outreach Manager

    maintenant

Formations

  • University Of Toronto (Ottawa)

    Ottawa 1982 - 1986 Semiotics

    Faculty of Arts & Sciences

Réseau