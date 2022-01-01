Daniel ARDILA

-
Jan De Nul
- Project Engineer Offshore Works
2015 - maintenant
Superintendant
-
Technip
- Offshore Structural Engineer [FEED]
Paris
2015 - 2015
Suction piles design for following studies:
• Sea Transport
• Lifting
-
Technip France / Offshore BU
- Ingénieur Appels d'offre
2015 - 2015
• Riser simulations. – Riser System. (Dynamic Analysis _ France-Paris)
Future riser system for an FPSO in spread moored configuration and placed in West Africa. Applying simple methods while using Orcaflex and Flexcom software.
• One riser simulations. (Dynamic Analysis _ France-Paris)
Dynamic analysis for a tender of an FPSO in spread moored configuration with only one riser. Hybrid riser as two sections: one Carbon Fiber Armor (CFA) and one flexible.
• Umbilical Termination Head Study. (Buoyancy Accuracy and Installation Analysis _ France-Paris)
Umbilical that has to be changed. New umbilical cable installation. Study done from the cable lay to the cable connection.
• Trainings: Orcaflex, Flexcom and VIV. (France-Paris)
• Spool study: as a checker of hydrodynamic model: Hysteretic bending stiffness and shear forces on the spool dues to buoyancy force.
-
Vulcain Ingénierie
- Engineer Project Studies
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2015 - 2015
Contractor for SURF (Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines) and Offshore Structure
-
Principia North
- VIE
2013 - 2014
• Riser simulations. – Riser System. (Dynamic Analysis _ Scotland-Aberdeen)
Future riser system for an FPSO. Applying simple methods while using Deeplines. Explaining to client the good understanding and using of the software. Advantages: Irregular wave simulation during 500s rather than 10800s. Energy and Efficiency. (Project Management and Research – Hydrodynamics Studies _ Denmark-Svendborg)
Research study with several partners as Danish government. Theoretical study only, Sea trials done by a partner.
• Cable Laying and Pulling analysis. (Installation Analysis _ Denmark-Svendborg)
Analyzing cable laying for renewable energies fields. Studying behavior when current arrival from portside or starboard.
• Numerical model design. For Cable Laying studies. (FEM _ Denmark-Svendborg)
Mesh, hydrodynamic data base extraction and data extraction from drawings.
• Mooring system analysis. (Dynamic Analysis _ Denmark-Svendborg)
FPSO Mooring. Justifying time simulation analysis. Study inducted by problems on other mooring systems using same components.
Support for drafting technical and financial proposals.
-
Thales underwater systems
- Apprenti
2012 - 2013
• Structural design and sizing. (Structural Studies and FEM _ France-Brest)
Pulling military sonar under a vessel for deepwater detection. The structure allowing its pulling have to support high tensions created by the sonar due to hydrodynamics forces.
• Vibration studies. (Modal Analysis _ France-Brest)
The same structure have to support efforts created by accelerations (explosions i.e. 1g10ms).
• Specification documents redaction. (General Mechanics _ France-Brest)
Results: Weigh reduction. Competition solutions compare to TUS solutions.