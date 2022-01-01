Menu

Daniel ARDILA

PARIS

  • Jan De Nul - Project Engineer Offshore Works

    2015 - maintenant Superintendant

  • Technip - Offshore Structural Engineer [FEED]

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Suction piles design for following studies:
    • Sea Transport
    • Lifting

  • Technip France / Offshore BU - Ingénieur Appels d'offre

    2015 - 2015 • Riser simulations. – Riser System. (Dynamic Analysis _ France-Paris)
    Future riser system for an FPSO in spread moored configuration and placed in West Africa. Applying simple methods while using Orcaflex and Flexcom software.
    • One riser simulations. (Dynamic Analysis _ France-Paris)
    Dynamic analysis for a tender of an FPSO in spread moored configuration with only one riser. Hybrid riser as two sections: one Carbon Fiber Armor (CFA) and one flexible.
    • Umbilical Termination Head Study. (Buoyancy Accuracy and Installation Analysis _ France-Paris)
    Umbilical that has to be changed. New umbilical cable installation. Study done from the cable lay to the cable connection.
    • Trainings: Orcaflex, Flexcom and VIV. (France-Paris)
    • Spool study: as a checker of hydrodynamic model: Hysteretic bending stiffness and shear forces on the spool dues to buoyancy force.

  • Vulcain Ingénierie - Engineer Project Studies

    NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2015 - 2015 Contractor for SURF (Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines) and Offshore Structure

  • Principia North - VIE

    2013 - 2014 • Riser simulations. – Riser System. (Dynamic Analysis _ Scotland-Aberdeen)
    Future riser system for an FPSO. Applying simple methods while using Deeplines. Explaining to client the good understanding and using of the software. Advantages: Irregular wave simulation during 500s rather than 10800s. Energy and Efficiency. (Project Management and Research – Hydrodynamics Studies _ Denmark-Svendborg)
    Research study with several partners as Danish government. Theoretical study only, Sea trials done by a partner.
    • Cable Laying and Pulling analysis. (Installation Analysis _ Denmark-Svendborg)
    Analyzing cable laying for renewable energies fields. Studying behavior when current arrival from portside or starboard.
    • Numerical model design. For Cable Laying studies. (FEM _ Denmark-Svendborg)
    Mesh, hydrodynamic data base extraction and data extraction from drawings.
    • Mooring system analysis. (Dynamic Analysis _ Denmark-Svendborg)
    FPSO Mooring. Justifying time simulation analysis. Study inducted by problems on other mooring systems using same components.
    Support for drafting technical and financial proposals.

  • Thales underwater systems - Apprenti

    2012 - 2013 • Structural design and sizing. (Structural Studies and FEM _ France-Brest)
    Pulling military sonar under a vessel for deepwater detection. The structure allowing its pulling have to support high tensions created by the sonar due to hydrodynamics forces.
    • Vibration studies. (Modal Analysis _ France-Brest)
    The same structure have to support efforts created by accelerations (explosions i.e. 1g10ms).
    • Specification documents redaction. (General Mechanics _ France-Brest)
    Results: Weigh reduction. Competition solutions compare to TUS solutions.

