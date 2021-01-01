Retail
Daniel BACH
Daniel BACH
Vice President - Service Delivery
Genpact Onsite Services Inc.
Vice President - Service Delivery
Brussels
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Genpact Onsite Services Inc.
- Vice President - Service Delivery
Administratif | Brussels
2019 - maintenant
General Electric Corporate
- Freight Audit and Payment Europe & Asia
Paris
2011 - 2019
General Electric Healthcare
- Production Planning
Paris
2004 - 2011
Formations
University Of Illinois At Springfield (Springfield)
Springfield
2002 - 2003
MBA
Specialization in Information Systems Management: Strategic Decision Support Systems
Finance, Law, Statistics, Strategic Management, Marketing and Operations
Bénédicte ESPIET
Cedric MARTIN
Christophe ARGAUD
Denise BADILA
Emmanuelle NABUCET
Florence BARDIN
Hélène MARTIN-LARGEMENT
Jean REVILLON
Laurent BONARDI
Sophie KRIEGER KERNEN