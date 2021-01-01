Daniel MANGEL

Engineer with multidisciplinary technical knowledge (electrical, mechanical, electronic, computer and automation) and a strong, demonstrated humanitarian engagement.

2+ years field experience in the humanitarian sector (MSF and ICRC).

10 years of direct industrial experience in project management and technical coordination (USA).

Demonstrated adaptability, pedagogy and autonomy, including the management of humanitarian in-situ projects, as well as the creation and management of a subsidiary in the United States.

Team-based leadership style, able to quickly integrate, manage, and train a group considering cross-cultural, intergenerational and interpersonal components.

Proactive and synthetic with excellent organizational and analytical skills.

Fluent in English, Italian and French (native language).





Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Management

Business development

Organisations humanitaires

Energie

Gestion parc motorisé