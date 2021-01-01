Menu

Daniel MANGEL

Paris

En résumé

Engineer with multidisciplinary technical knowledge (electrical, mechanical, electronic, computer and automation) and a strong, demonstrated humanitarian engagement.
2+ years field experience in the humanitarian sector (MSF and ICRC).
10 years of direct industrial experience in project management and technical coordination (USA).
Demonstrated adaptability, pedagogy and autonomy, including the management of humanitarian in-situ projects, as well as the creation and management of a subsidiary in the United States.
Team-based leadership style, able to quickly integrate, manage, and train a group considering cross-cultural, intergenerational and interpersonal components.
Proactive and synthetic with excellent organizational and analytical skills.
Fluent in English, Italian and French (native language).


Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management
Business development
Organisations humanitaires
Energie
Gestion parc motorisé

Entreprises

  • Médecins sans frontières - Technical Referent for Transport and Energy (Geneva)

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Croix-Rouge - EXPERT IN ELECTRICAL SAFETY (Geneva, South Sudan, CAR)

    Paris 2014 - 2015 MISSION:
    Responsible for the setup definition, organization and implementation within the organization of a new program ensuring electrical safety of people and assets in all ICRC existing premises worldwide, while ensuring service continuity optimization.
    Technical assistance to the field’s delegations for all Water and Habitation operational projects (construction, pumping-station, and energy setup…) and premises.

    ACHIEVEMENTS:
    Definition of new standards, procedures and organizational setup, concerning both equipment and implementation methods and technics adapted to the humanitarian context.
    Assessment of ICRC delegations in two war devastated countries in Africa. Implementation of immediate measures to reduces electrical shocks and fire, while training the local team.

  • Médecins sans frontières - OPS COORDINATOR FOR ENERGY AND ELECTRICAL SAFETY (Belgium/France)

    Paris 2013 - 2014 MISSION:
    The "PUSH" program was created to secure electrical installations of all MSF infrastructures (medical, homes, offices, warehouses...) on the field to reduce people potential fatal casualties and equipment’s losses while ensuring service continuity.

    ACHIEVEMENTS:
    Follow-up and management of all PUSH program implementation on the field, responsible for the coordination of human and technical resources.
    Definition, implementation and roll-out of various tools (lists, methods, standards) ensuring the monitoring and consistency of rehabilitation works (Assessments, electrical design, budget, Implementation...).
    Updating all organizational and operational procedures related to the implementation of the "PUSH" program.
    Follow-up and monitoring of technical records, as well as the capitalization of experiences for all projects.
    Definition and design of new "Energy" training modules for all training session provided by MSF, and ensure theoretical and practical courses.

  • Médecins sans frontières - EMERGENCY LOGISTICIAN (Djolu, DRC)

    Paris 2013 - 2013 MISSION:
    Logistics Management of a measles vaccination campaign axis in the Equateur province with the PUC (Congo Emergency Pool).
    Identification, design and construction of vaccination sites, recruitment, negotiations with local authorities, cold chain management, follow-up of transport and medical referrals, participation in vaccination coverage survey.
    ACHIEVEMENTS:
    100,000 children vaccinated over a two months period (97.2% coverage) and remove mortality due to measles and severe malnutrition in the concerned Health Area.

  • Médecins sans frontières - PROJECT MANAGER FOR ELECTRICAL REHABILITATION (Kinshasa, DRC)

    Paris 2011 - 2013 MISSION:
    Rehabilitation of all electrical MSF infrastructure in DRC (medical facilities, offices, warehouses, expatriates houses), a total of 26 work-sites all over the country.
    ACHIEVEMENTS:
    Definition and implementation of technical, financial and HR strategy.
    Technical evaluation of all infrastructures, design of electrical and architectural drawings, research and negotiations with local suppliers, establish lists of standard equipment.
    Recruitment and training of a team of 8 people.
    Implementation of the 1st work-sites before handover.

  • Axode - Technical Manager & Technical Sales Representative (Chicago USA)

    2001 - 2011 INDUSTRY:
    Identification/Management of variable-data documents.
    One of the top three providers of camera based solutions for the printing and mailing industry. It addresses 4 main markets: trans-promotional, card, direct marketing and security documents. Its business model is unique in offering an integrated range of products dedicated to this niche market with an excellent response in designing custom made solutions.

    MISSION:
    Responsible for all technical activity for North, Central and South America:
    - Management of custom and major-accounts projects where a high level of technical expertise is required: pre-sale expertise, technical definition of software specifications, development follow-up and on-site solutions implementation.
    - Active research on technological watching industry trends in order to integrate the market needs and specifications into Axode solutions by improving the existing product range or by developing new products.
    - Management of technical resources, on-site installations and customer training.
    - Technical support and, after sale follow-up.
    Optimization of sales by partnering with major accounts to identify the revenue enhancement, cost avoidance and productivity improvements which could be achieved through use of hardware, software and data management solutions.
    Accountable for the development of new and existing direct customers.
    Pre-sale technical support, canvassing and demonstration to potential customers
    Technical organization and active sales participation in trade-shows

    RESULTS:
    The implementation of a technical and sale subsidiary within the territory led to an increase of sales from $300,000 (end of 2000) to a portfolio of $2.1 million (30% of the worldwide activity). Annual sales increase ranges from to 30% to as high as 70%.
    Definition, implementation and roll-out of pertinent solutions allowing the company to be considered as an industry leader, specifically within the plastic card and mailing marketplace.

  • Schneider Electric - Apprentice

    Rueil Malmaison 1995 - 2001 2000 - 2001: Quality Accountant for Medium Voltage Products (Varces, France)
    Mission: Homogenization and harmonization by product type of the quality reporting system concerning providers, production, R&D and customer.
    Results: Definition of quality indicators and new quality scorecard in close relationship with all concerned departments (management, production sites, R&D, sales…), development and validation of the collect/restitution tool (Access), and roll-out within all concerned departments.

    1999 - 2000: Junior Marketing Accountant in a local sales office (Budapest, Hungary)
    Mission: Evaluation of the Hungarian distributors’ channel satisfaction to help modify their current partnership terms and agreements.
    Results: Elaboration and rollout of the survey, interview of strategic distributors, creation of a reference database.

    1998 - 1999: Production Engineer (Pacy sur Eure, France)
    Mission: Decrease the reject rate of the Electronic Speed Controller production line.
    Results: Investigation reports and technical analysis led to the definition of new production methods.

    1995 - 1998: Electromagnetic and Electronic R&D Technician (Grenoble, France)
    Mission: 1) Test procedure improvement (time and cost) of circuit-breaker tripping device.
    2) Competition analysis and electromagnetic development.
    Results: 1) Specification, definition and design of a new testing tool to simulate real environmental conditions.
    2) Design of a new circuit-breaker tripping device.

Formations

  • Ingénieur 2000

    Marne La Vallee 1995 - 2001 Industrial Production and Design

    Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (CNAM)

    Masters Degree in Industrial Production and Design (Sept 2001)
    Specialization in electrical engineering, automation and project management.

    Two Year Professional Degree (Sept 1998)
    Specialization in electronic and mechanical engineering and design.

Réseau