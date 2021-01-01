Daniel NICOLLET (DANIEL)

Je suis un directeur opérationnel spécialisé dans la prestation de services informatiques aux entreprises des secteurs distribution (retail), marques (branding, marketing, medias), transport (automobile, rail), et finance (banques d'investissement).



Je suis particulièrement expérimenté dans le domaine des technologies de gestion et d'analyse de données (IA, big data, BI, data science) et dans le conseil stratégique en analyse de données et intelligence artificielle.



Je suis reconnu pour mes capacités à former et optimiser des équipes mixtes data engineering / dev / dev ops / data science.



--------- English ---------

I strategically assist executive teams in bridging business and technology imperatives. I provide hands-on leadership of ambitious technology and business innovation projects centered around data analytics. I have held executive positions at leading edge AI and big data consulting firms (Seabourne, Silicon Valley Data Science, STOIC).



I started my career at the heart of digital transformation (Netscape, Infoseek, Disney Interactive) and since remained a demonstrated advocate for data innovation.



Later, I managed products and go-to-market activities at two enterprise software companies (Open Harbor, Realnames). In 2005, Exorbyte GmbH hired me to grow a US subsidiary centered around its When it was sold in 2012 the Matchmaker platform, a massive distributed in-memory database indexer and algorithmic data matching engine was widely recognized as one of the first big data platforms. Matchmaker was used the US and European healthcare, financial services, energy and retail industries, Matchmaker was used to create high performance data access platforms (search, ecommerce, mail routing, claims processing).



I am certified in a number of professional project management, strategic planning and communications methodologies.



Extensive technical knowledge in data technology, data visualization, search engine technology, data integration and hand-on web application development experience.

Experience delivering solutions in Big Data Analytics and Data Science, Data Visualization, BI (Business Intelligence), In-Memory Analytics, MDM (Master Data Management), BPM (Business Process Management), and SaaS software products.



Significant technical knowledge and experience with data technology for the enterprise Hadoop & Spark (Impala, Hive, Kafka, etc.), databases (SQL/NoSQL), cloud platforms (AWS, Google, Azure), Node.JS, Java, .NET, and Internet-oriented software delivery mechanisms (SaaS, Web Services) and more.