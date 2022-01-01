Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Daniel OLIVEIRA NEVES
Ajouter
Daniel OLIVEIRA NEVES
LA CHAPELLE LA REINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Beissier
- Attaché technico commercial
LA CHAPELLE LA REINE
2013 - maintenant
Développer le Chiffre d'Affaire et animer le réseau clients grossistes de peinture sur le Languedoc Roussillon (7 départements) .
Brossette
- Technico commercial
Lyon
2007 - 2012
Technico commercial sur le Gard
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Arnaud POINCET
Christine ALLEMAND
Axima Concept (Courbevoie)
Laetitia RENARD
Pascal LETISSIER
SARL Raux Gicquel (Binic-Étables-sur-Mer)
Pierre TRIAU
Vivien LIZE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z