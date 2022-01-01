Menu

Daniel OLIVEIRA NEVES

LA CHAPELLE LA REINE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Beissier - Attaché technico commercial

    LA CHAPELLE LA REINE 2013 - maintenant Développer le Chiffre d'Affaire et animer le réseau clients grossistes de peinture sur le Languedoc Roussillon (7 départements) .

  • Brossette - Technico commercial

    Lyon 2007 - 2012 Technico commercial sur le Gard

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :