Daniel SIFFRE

2005 - maintenant2009 - 2012 Regional Sales & Service Manager Odenberg (Southern Europe)
Objective: To manage a team of Area Sales Managers within Southern Europe.
Results: Appointment of a Sales Manager in Spain, in Italy.
Revenues of 3,75 0kEuros in 2009 (~107 % of target), 4,260 kEuros in 2010 (~114 % of target), 5,800 kEuros in 2011 (~126 % of target), 7,750 kEuros in 2012 (~113 % of target).
2005 - 2008 Regional Sales & Service Manager Odenberg (France & Spain)
Objective: To develop a new range of Optical Sorter and Peeler into the food industry.
Results: Contracts with Multinational, National companies, and also farmers.
Revenues of 1,170 kEuros in 2006 (~117 % of target), 3,300 kEuros in 2007 (~165 % of target), 4,580 kEuros in 2008 (~167 % of target).
GEA
- Regional Sales Manager
2000 - 20052003-2005 Group Regional Sales Manager GEA (Spain & Former USSR)
Objective: To promote pharmaceutical process equipments for the whole group.
Results: Contracts with Multinational Blue Chips and National companies.
Revenues of $kUS 9,00 (~112 % of target)
2000-2003 International Sales Manager GEA (Europe, Latin America & Middle East)
Objective: To develop and promote pharmaceutical and healthcare process equipments.
Results: Contracts with Multinational Blue Chips and National companies.
Revenues of $kUS 2,00 on 1st Year, $kUS 3,50 on 2nd Year (~116 % of target), and $kUS 7,50 on 3rd Year (~107 % of target)
SERAC
- Sales Engineer
1999 - 20001999-2000 (1.5 year) Sales Area Manager SERAC (UK & Ireland)
Objective: To develop and promote a new range of pharmaceutical and cosmetics equipment.
Results: Meeting with 75% of prospective clients (200 new companies)
Contracts with companies such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and GSK.
Revenues of $kUS 1,50.
Hewlett Packard
- Stagiaire Marketing pour la Coupe du Monde
COURTABOEUF1998 - 19981998 (2 months) Exhibit booth Manager Hewlett-Packard (USA & France)
Objective: To prepare and manage the operations of Sybase and Hewlett-Packard’s during the Football World Cup in France.
Results: 150 interviews in the Spanish and English languages.