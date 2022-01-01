Menu

Daniel WIELGOSZ

VIROFLAY

En résumé

Management de projets complexes dans un contexte international
Conduite du changement
Management de transition
Migration de SI et convergence de SI
Développement de New Business


Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
Gestion de projet
Banque
SSII
EDI
Centura
Visual Basic
Uniface
UML/OMT
Seagate Crystal Reports
SQLWindows
SQLBase for Windows
PowerPlay
Oracle
Novell Netware
MySQL
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Dynamics NAV
Microsoft Dynamics AX
Merise Methodology
JavaScript
JDEdwards Suite
IBM AS400 Hardware
HTML
Delphi
DB2
Cognos Impromptu
CMMi - Capability Maturity Model Integration
PowerAMC
Adonix X3
Gestion de la relation client
Basics SCM
ERP
Migration de S.I
Commerce international
TMA
PHP
Travail en équipe

Entreprises

  • Anonyme - Directeur de projets et du développement

    2015 - maintenant Direction du développement. Management de projets au forfait, de TMA et de centre de service Banque et assurance.

  • MISHTI France Perú - Gérant

    2009 - 2014 Création d’entreprise, étude de marché, sélection des fournisseurs et des produits in situ (Pérou) - CA multiplié par 2 en 3 ans

  • T-Systems (groupe Deutsche Telekom) - Directeur des Opérations Grands Comptes

    2005 - 2009 Direction des opérations Banque (BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Société générale, Banque de France, CASA, Cetelem, CNETI, Crédit du Nord, Crédit Foncier, Crédit Logement, Natixis, i-BP, La Banque Postale, etc.).
    Management de projets au forfait, de TMA, de TRA, d’assistances techniques et de collaborateurs – agence passée de 80 à 150 collaborateurs en 4 ans
    Mise en place d’un centre de service bancaire délocalisé avec 50 collaborateurs (10 000 jours/an) et offshore au Maroc et en Inde - Satisfaction client et date démarrage respectée
    CA 11,5 M€

  • SSII Groupe ACTIF (GFI) - Directeur de projets

    1999 - 2003 Management de projets au forfait (CAMS, THALES, Banque de France, Plastic Omnium)
    Mise en place de l'activité forfait passé de 0 jour à 5000 jours/an
    Migration et fusion SI pour les AGF - Bascule IARD des 1200 agences, respect du timing

  • BIC S.A. Service Informatique Europe(SSII LM Informatique) - Responsable études et développements

    1998 - 1999 Mise en place du service, réalisation d'un EAI et amélioration du décisionnel
    Succès de la mise en place de la solution EDI et de la fusion Conté-Bic

  • Groupe RHÔNE-POULENC (SSII F1-Log) - Directeur de projets international

    1993 - 1998 Direction internationale de projets
    Développement d'un ERP pour les filiales internationales et migration de leur SI - démarrage réussie dans 30 pays

  • Diverses - Divers postes en exploitation, en programmation et en chef de projets

    1984 - 1993 Divers postes en exploitation, en programmation et 1984 - Août 1993

Formations

Réseau