Daniel WIELGOSZ

Management de projets complexes dans un contexte international

Conduite du changement

Management de transition

Migration de SI et convergence de SI

Développement de New Business





Mes compétences :

Management opérationnel

Gestion de projet

Banque

SSII

EDI

Centura

Visual Basic

Uniface

UML/OMT

Seagate Crystal Reports

SQLWindows

SQLBase for Windows

PowerPlay

Oracle

Novell Netware

MySQL

Microsoft Windows NT

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Microsoft Dynamics AX

Merise Methodology

JavaScript

JDEdwards Suite

IBM AS400 Hardware

HTML

Delphi

DB2

Cognos Impromptu

CMMi - Capability Maturity Model Integration

Management de transition

PowerAMC

Adonix X3

Gestion de la relation client

Basics SCM

ERP

Conduite du changement

Migration de S.I

Commerce international

TMA

PHP

Travail en équipe