Danitza MILIC

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Responsible for planning visits
Responsible for monitoring
Public Relations
Opera
Marketing
MS Office Professional 2010
LANGUAGE SKILLS
Fidelio
Commercial Management
Business Development
Apple Mac

Entreprises

  • BERTLING LOGISTICS - Deputy Commercial Manager

    2014 - 2015 September 2014 - June 2015
    to: Commercial Management
    * Responsible for reorganizing the reporting system ;
    * Responsible for planning visits for clients ;
    * Involved in improving business processes ;
    * Managed and coordinated the annual strategic plan of projects and goals ;
    * Prepares project tenders for mining, energy and oil sectors ;
    * In charge of attracting potential clients and also of retaining existing clients ;
    * Analyses and controls expenditures of division in order to conform to budgetary requirements and maximize revenue

  • Belmond - Sales Manager

    2010 - 2014 Corporate Travel - Reports to: Sales & Marketing Regional Director
    * Negotiated with companies from all sectors (private, government, etc.) ;
    * Responsible for defining the annual plan and goals of sales strategy ;
    * Administrated the sales reports and strategic plans for the 5 Hotels ;
    * Negotiated packages with prospective clients to promote the 5 Hotels and strike business deals ;
    * Coordinated groups from: Embassies, Ministries and VIP Celebrities ;
    * Responsible for monitoring and reviewing the performance of the sales teams in order to ensure the Hotel maintained its position as the leading Hotel in the market ;
    * Frequently travelled abroad to promote the 5 Hotels, meet existing clients and attract new clients ;
    * Represented the 5 Hotels in International Trade Fairs and Road shows both in Peru and abroad ;
    * Prepared Tenders to the Head Offices of Key Accounts ;
    * Developed sales campaigns, improvements, promotional events in order to promote, accommodate and exceed the goals of the Hotel ;
    * Managed the assigned Budget ;
    * Involved in Projects such as Incentives Programmes and trainings to the staff ;
    * Performed as Manager on Duty

    BELMOND, PERÚ Regional Sales & Marketing

  • Belmond - Sales Supervisor

    2007 - 2010 July 2007 - January 2010 - Reports to: Sales Manager
    * Increased clients accounts ;
    * Maintained existing clients ;
    * Coordinated Corporate Groups
    * Produced reports ;
    * Supervised Sales Officers

  • Belmond - Reservations Coordinator

    2003 - 2007 * Responsible for the corporate market Reservations at Miraflores Park Hotel ;
    * Direct customer contact person for clients for the 5 Hotels ;
    * Managed and optimized room inventory ;
    * Managed overbookings
    * Customer service and monitoring

Formations

  • Alliance Française

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Cenfotur (Lima)

    Lima 2000 - 2003 Diploma

  • Santa Ursula School (Lima)

    Lima 1989 - 1999 LANGUAGE SKILLS

Réseau

