Danitza MILIC

Mes compétences :
Responsible for planning visits
Responsible for monitoring
Public Relations
Opera
Marketing
MS Office Professional 2010
LANGUAGE SKILLS
Fidelio
Commercial Management
Business Development
Apple Mac
Entreprises
BERTLING LOGISTICS
- Deputy Commercial Manager
2014 - 2015September 2014 - June 2015
to: Commercial Management
* Responsible for reorganizing the reporting system ;
* Responsible for planning visits for clients ;
* Involved in improving business processes ;
* Managed and coordinated the annual strategic plan of projects and goals ;
* Prepares project tenders for mining, energy and oil sectors ;
* In charge of attracting potential clients and also of retaining existing clients ;
* Analyses and controls expenditures of division in order to conform to budgetary requirements and maximize revenue
Belmond
- Sales Manager
2010 - 2014Corporate Travel - Reports to: Sales & Marketing Regional Director
* Negotiated with companies from all sectors (private, government, etc.) ;
* Responsible for defining the annual plan and goals of sales strategy ;
* Administrated the sales reports and strategic plans for the 5 Hotels ;
* Negotiated packages with prospective clients to promote the 5 Hotels and strike business deals ;
* Coordinated groups from: Embassies, Ministries and VIP Celebrities ;
* Responsible for monitoring and reviewing the performance of the sales teams in order to ensure the Hotel maintained its position as the leading Hotel in the market ;
* Frequently travelled abroad to promote the 5 Hotels, meet existing clients and attract new clients ;
* Represented the 5 Hotels in International Trade Fairs and Road shows both in Peru and abroad ;
* Prepared Tenders to the Head Offices of Key Accounts ;
* Developed sales campaigns, improvements, promotional events in order to promote, accommodate and exceed the goals of the Hotel ;
* Managed the assigned Budget ;
* Involved in Projects such as Incentives Programmes and trainings to the staff ;
* Performed as Manager on Duty
BELMOND, PERÚ Regional Sales & Marketing
Belmond
- Sales Supervisor
2007 - 2010July 2007 - January 2010 - Reports to: Sales Manager
* Increased clients accounts ;
* Maintained existing clients ;
* Coordinated Corporate Groups
* Produced reports ;
* Supervised Sales Officers
Belmond
- Reservations Coordinator
2003 - 2007* Responsible for the corporate market Reservations at Miraflores Park Hotel ;
* Direct customer contact person for clients for the 5 Hotels ;
* Managed and optimized room inventory ;
* Managed overbookings
* Customer service and monitoring