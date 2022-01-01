Dante SULLI

Mes compétences :
Project manager
Managerial skills
Industrial skills
Economic synthesis
Analytical & Problem solving skills
Entreprises
ART logics
- Deputy General Manager
2013 - maintenantART Logics is a start-up creating new Automotive Test Systems for professional reliability (Environmental tests), EMC products validation and ECU function tests.
These test solutions are characterized by a modular and expandable concept.
The customers are the major actors of electronic automotive industry in China (suppliers and car manufacturers).
Delivering Chinese Electronics automotive testing equipment by
•Managing Sales, Marketing and Projects activities (7 Chinese engineers)
•Reporting directly to the CEO, Ensuring margin and EBIT project targets