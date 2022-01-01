Menu

Dante SULLI

SHANGHAI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project manager
Managerial skills
Industrial skills
Economic synthesis
Analytical & Problem solving skills

Entreprises

  • ART logics - Deputy General Manager

    2013 - maintenant ART Logics is a start-up creating new Automotive Test Systems for professional reliability (Environmental tests), EMC products validation and ECU function tests.
    These test solutions are characterized by a modular and expandable concept.
    The customers are the major actors of electronic automotive industry in China (suppliers and car manufacturers).

    Delivering Chinese Electronics automotive testing equipment by
    •Managing Sales, Marketing and Projects activities (7 Chinese engineers)
    •Reporting directly to the CEO, Ensuring margin and EBIT project targets

  • Konaxis - Sales Engineer Manager

    2012 - 2013

  • Recylum - Electronic Waste Recycling Project Manager

    2011 - 2012

  • Renault - Team Manager in Upstream Engineering

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2011

Formations

Réseau